5 reasons small businesses should be using online marketplaces

Lead-based marketing should be a part of all small businesses' digital marketing efforts. In the wake of the global Covid-19 crisis, it has never been more important for businesses to get access to qualified leads and generate sales, especially if they are to stay afloat.
marketplace does just that. Serv helps SMEs to boost sales by providing an additional channel where they can sell their products or services. Marketplaces have also been proven to be effective in helping small businesses to market themselves and increase brand awareness among their target market.
While online marketplaces and lead generation has been around for years, many South African business owners remain unaware of how they work and how their businesses stand to benefit.
To help demystify both, we answer some of the biggest marketplace and lead generation questions and show you how they can help grow your business. What is a B2B marketplace?
A B2B service marketplace is an online platform where the process of buying and selling is concluded. Service marketplaces cater to specific niches including photography, freelancing and business to business to name a few. A B2B service marketplace is the middleman that caters for business-to-business transactions that occur between a Service Provider and a Service Seeker. This is done through lead generation.What is lead generation?
Lead-based marketing, sometimes known as lead generation, is the process of attracting and converting leads - individuals who have shown interest in your business’ product or service offering by requesting a quote on the marketplace. Service providers are then able to reach out and work to convert them into sales prospects, these are qualified contacts who have moved further along the sales process and are ready to become customers.What are the benefits of lead generation?
The biggest benefit of lead-based marketing is it connects businesses with more of their ideal customers, and in turn, to generate more sales. Service Providers secure qualified leads while Service Seekers are directed to a service provider that offers quality service.
Additional benefits of lead marketing include:
- Allows you to create awareness about your business and the product/service that you provide.
- Provides you the opportunity to increase sales.
- Gives you the ability to target your ideal customer or high-quality leads, these are individuals who are likely to buy your product/services.
- Allows you to reach new customers and markets.
- Is one of the most effective ways to collect proven client reviews.
Serv is a B2B marketplace that connects SME service providers with business owners looking for business services. We help B2B companies to grow their sales pipeline by giving them the opportunity to access leads.How Serv works
Service Seekers looking for quotes are matched with verified B2B service providers with the expertise to complete the job. Each time a suitable lead becomes available, Service Providers are notified via email and are offered the opportunity to buy the lead. Once payment is made, they receive the details of the lead.
There are three tiers on the Serv platform. Depending on the plan selected, SMEs can get access to some of the following professional services:
- Access to leads
- Listing in the business directory
- Access to the lead matching program
- Links to their websites and social media
- Access to reviews and testimonials, and more
Start getting leads today, register your SME at www.serv.co.za
