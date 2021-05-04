MarketingMasterminds: Gustav Praekelt discusses National Covid-19 WhatsApp Hotline

The global and local carbonated soft drinks market has been getting some of its fizz back in 2021, following a relatively flat period, resulting from the massive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. For example, The Coca-Cola Company recorded a 9% decline in global sales, for the 2020 calendar year. In an attempt to stimulate consumption volume, global and local players have been introducing a range of refreshingly new and innovative products, with the hope that it resonates with capricious consumer tastes and demands.