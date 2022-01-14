HPCA course bookings for the online version of 'Introduction to Palliative Care for Professionals' are open for 2022

The Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA) is a registered NPO in South Africa. Founded in 1987, the HPCA is a member organisation for South African hospices. As a national charity, the association champions and supports around 89 member organisations that provide hospice services to approximately 100,000 patients and their families per year. HPCA's member hospices across South Africa care for patients with a variety of life-threatening diseases, predominantly in the comfort of their own homes.