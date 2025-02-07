Healthcare Palliative care
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comStoneHarmony ClinicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Healthcare Palliative care

    UCT prioritises end-of-life care with novel project

    As the need for palliative care increases in South Africa, a novel, community-focused initiative is set to completely transform how healthcare workers approach and handle patients and their families in need of critical end-of-life care and support.
    2 May 2025
    2 May 2025
    Source: UCT News.
    Source: UCT News.

    Piloted at a primary healthcare facility in Heideveld, by family physician Dr Jennie Morgan, who is based in the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Department of Family, Community and Emergency Care, the initiative draws on global best practices informed by community-based palliative care models implemented in India and other parts of the world.

    The project is funded by VLIR-UOS – a leading funding body for scholarships for and partnerships between academics from Flanders in Belgium and partner institutions in Africa, Latin America and Asia, all of whom focus on global sustainable development.

    The five-year study responds to the growing need for palliative care in South Africa by developing Compassionate Communities of Care.

    What’s unique is that it’s anchored in a collaborative, multistakeholder, multi-institutional approach led by UCT’s Chronic Diseases Initiative for Africa (CDIA), the Division of Interdisciplinary Palliative Care Medicine (IPCM) and the Cancer Research Initiative, in partnership with Ghent University and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, both located in Belgium.

    Empowering patients, communities

    A fundamental part of the project is capacity building in communities and empowering patients and caregivers with the skills they need to navigate death and bereavement with dignity. Part of the plan is to embed palliative care training into undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, and by doing so, UCT will help to bridge the gap between policy and practice – ensuring that a better trained workforce is equipped to strengthen palliative care delivery in under-resourced settings.

    “By strengthening curricular integration of under- and postgraduate students, we will develop educational and capacity building and local agents of change to improve the palliative care landscape in the Western Cape, and South Africa in general,” said IPCM’s associate professor Rene Krause.

    Limited access

    Palliative care is essential for people living with terminal health conditions such as cancer, heart and kidney failure, as well as advanced infectious diseases and dementia. And in South Africa, it’s largely home-based and delivered by hospices – focusing on pain relief and holistic support. However, due to a lack of awareness on death literacy, access remains limited, which often creates fear and reluctance to engage with palliative care services.

    As a result, patients’ needs remain unrecognised or underreported – leading to avoidable suffering and high costs of care. It’s for this reason that the project aims to establish clear, supportive care pathways within the health system to address these gaps.

    “It is hoped that through this project we will be able to improve interactions between patient and service providers, resulting in improved quality of life and lower unplanned admissions,” said chief research officer at the CDIA, associate professor Peter Delobelle.

    The project currently supports four scholarships, including one PhD candidate at Heideveld Emergency Centre, whose research focuses on reducing readmission rates among patients with advanced illness, and three MPhil students in palliative care.

    This article was originally published on UCT News

    Read more: UCT, palliative care
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz