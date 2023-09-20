Industries

RLabs South Africa announces Christine Taphel as new CEO

20 Sep 2023
In a journey that began in 2009, RLabs South Africa, under the leadership of co-founders Rene and Marlon Parker, has made significant strides in the realm of social innovation. Despite economic recessions and a global pandemic, the Parkers have successfully fostered an environment that encourages change and impacts a vast number of young individuals. The founders have appointed Christine Taphel to lead the company into its next phase.
Christine Taphel, a Psychology graduate from UWC, has been identified as the successor to the CEO position. Marlon Parker commends her readiness to lead and her ability to adapt and learn in the face of uncertainty. Her influence has been pivotal to the growth of RLabs South Africa since its inception, marking her as a leader of exceptional calibre.

By 16 Jan 2023

Taphel, who has been with RLabs since its early years, has played a crucial role in shaping the organisation’s culture. Her embodiment of the RLabs ethos in her actions and beliefs, coupled with her extraordinary compassion, vision, and drive, make her an exemplary leader.

