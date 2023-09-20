RLabs South Africa announces Christine Taphel as new CEO

Christine Taphel, a Psychology graduate from UWC, has been identified as the successor to the CEO position. Marlon Parker commends her readiness to lead and her ability to adapt and learn in the face of uncertainty. Her influence has been pivotal to the growth of RLabs South Africa since its inception, marking her as a leader of exceptional calibre.
Taphel, who has been with RLabs since its early years, has played a crucial role in shaping the organisation’s culture. Her embodiment of the RLabs ethos in her actions and beliefs, coupled with her extraordinary compassion, vision, and drive, make her an exemplary leader.