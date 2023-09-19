Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

PDCOmnisientESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Mobile & Apps News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


New Apple software updates build higher garden walls

19 Sep 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
Apple's latest iPhone software update, iOS 17, is now available for iPhone Xs and later models. This free update brings significant enhancements to various apps. There's also new iPadOS 17 for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and newer (including iPad 6th generation, iPad Mini 5 and iPad Air 3) and tvOS 17 for 2015's Apple TV HD and later.
Source: Apple
Source: Apple

iPhone everything

The big two updates are the introduction of a new full-screen experience called StandBy that triggers when your compatible iPhone is charging and in landscape orientation. Think of it as an alarm clock with an always on display – although that feature, the always on, is reserved for the variable refresh rate screens of the pro model iPhones since 14 Pro.

The other big one is an app called Journal which integrates with the photo album and health records to build a detailed narrative of your day, which you can add notes to. Journalling apps are great revenue opportunities for third party developers like Day One that is now being challenged by Apple baking in the functionality into the system.

Apple accelerates environmental goals and announces first carbon neutral products
Apple accelerates environmental goals and announces first carbon neutral products

13 Sep 2023

Communication apps such as the Phone app, FaceTime, and Messages have received major updates, making staying in touch with friends and family even more seamless. And the Notes app also now allows better organising and directories.

Apple put the tracker tag industry on notice when it introduced AirTags in 2021 and is recycling the same monopoly play on the software side, with only game developers not under threat, because Apple Arcade subscriptions are valuable to the company.

iPad gets more personal

Last year iPad users got a weather app, and in 2023 the Health app now also migrates to the larger screen and has new features that can help users stay on top of their wellbeing.

New Apple software updates build higher garden walls

The iPadOS 17 update allows users to customise their Lock Screen and Home Screen with wallpapers, widgets, and fonts. It also enhances communication apps such as Messages and FaceTime and makes working with PDFs easier.

That PDF autofill functionality is coming in a later update, but it will make third party PDF apps obsolete for the iPad.

In addition to these updates, iOS 17 also brings improvements to AirPods and Siri. Privacy and accessibility for Apple users.

This comprehensive update aims to make the iPhone experience even more intuitive and personalized for users. It’s available starting today, so iPhone users can enjoy these new features and improvements right away.

TV for the pandemic

On the TV side we see Apple finally abandoning its ambitions to be the one-stop TV directory for all streaming services. The focus shifts to better home screen navigation (an extra row to the grid of apps) and tighter controls in the Control Panel.

New Apple software updates build higher garden walls

Apple TV will now also connect to an iPhone and use the Continuity Camera function to make it a webcam for FaceTime calls and for video karaoke using the Sing function in Apple Music.

These additions would’ve been better suited during the lockdown years of the pandemic, but it is a nice to have now and another opportunity for Apple to make the ecosystem more appealing to Apple TV owners who maybe use other phone brands.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Read more: iPhone, Apple, software update, Lindsey Schutters

Related

#BehindtheSelfie: Adam Shapiro, CEO at Autopilot Workflow Solutions
#BehindtheSelfie: Adam Shapiro, CEO at Autopilot Workflow Solutions15 Sep 2023
Source: Lindsey Schutters
#SAOGC2023: Gwede Mantashe claims CIA is funding anti-gas NGOs13 Sep 2023
Source: Arena Events Last year's event. This year's annual Sunday Times GenNext survey top 10 finalists have been announced
Sunday Times GenNext survey Top 10 finalists announced13 Sep 2023
Apple accelerates environmental goals and announces first carbon neutral products
Apple accelerates environmental goals and announces first carbon neutral products13 Sep 2023
USB-C charging on the iPhone may solve the world's problems. Source: Lindsey Schutters
An iPhone switch to USB-C could save the world12 Sep 2023
Panel discussion at Novacom
WACS undersea cable fixed, but infrastructure bosses call for more resilience7 Sep 2023
Load shedding hacks to keep the lights on. Source: Pixabay/Pexels
#BizTech: Load shedding will get worse, here's how to make it better5 Sep 2023
Capitec has over 20 million users.
Capitec month end woes continue, but not as bad as last year1 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz