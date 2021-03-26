Mustadafin Foundation launches Mask My School, calls on volunteer seamstresses

Mustadafin Foundation is calling on local seamstresses to volunteer their time and skills to help sew masks for learners in rural schools and communities.
Says Ghairunisa Johnstone, founder and director of Mustadafin Foundation: “To curb the spread of the coronavirus in schools and to promote skills development, we have launched a new initiative, Mask My School. We are calling on seamstresses to please help us sew masks for those learners in rural areas that don’t have easy access to masks.”
Ruwayda Ryklief, who is Mustadafin’s ‘Stitch by Stich’ sewing coordinator adds, “The target is to make 500 masks a week for each school. We are currently working with 50 schools (that’s 25,000 masks that we need to make!).
“We have the sewing machines, and we have received a very generous donation of fabric; now we just need the extra pairs of talented hands to help us to reach the target,” shares Ryklief.
“As we are a non-profit organisation, we rely heavily on volunteers so this will need to be a labour of love,” adds Johnstone.
If you are available to help make masks, contact the Mustadafin Foundation on +27(0)216330010, go to www.mustadafin.org.za
or email az.gro.nifadatsum@aidem
.