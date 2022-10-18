Learn how you can double your profits in 6 months with Startwise

The end of the year is a great time to reflect on the year but also to start planning for the year ahead. Many small businesses often become stagnant and show no prospects of growth, and thereafter fail.

Business growth is very important for the long-term survival of any business and has the power to boost performance and profits, while also helping you to acquire new talent and investors.

Startwise, the mentorship platform that connects startups and entrepreneurs with online mentors, will be doing a series of webinars to help South African small businesses hit the ground running in 2023.

Join Startwise on 27 October 2022 as David Green shows you How to DOUBLE your PROFITS in 6 Months!

Register to be a part of this amazing session that will highlight business growth and how focusing on your business can deliver tremendous results. Topics include looking at your financial standing, your staff, your business objective, how you can improve operations and more.

If you would like to identify new marketing opportunities for your business to advertise and stay ahead of your competition then this is the webinar for you.

Click here to register with Startwise for the Zoom hosted webinar.



