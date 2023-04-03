Dream VC opens applications for 2023 flagship VC accelerator programme

Dream VC, an African venture capital talent network, recently announced the commencement of applications for the 2023 cohort of its flagship venture capital accelerator programme.

Dream VC fellows in Zanzibar | image supplied

Founded in 2021, Dream VC has trained more than 80 African and Africa-focused investment professionals in three successive cohorts, many of whom are currently leading and operating in different investment roles for leading African venture and tech firms. “Launch into VC” and “Investor Accelerator” are Dream VC’s flagship annual and remotely delivered venture capital fellowship programmes

Its yearly remote venture capital fellowship programmes provide the ideal launchpad for all aspiring and current investors to break into the African venture space, with an extensive curriculum, practical training and direct exposure to world-class investors.

In the last six years, African technology companies have raised more than $15bn from angel investors, institutional venture investors and development funders. The astounding growth of the venture market in Africa has deservedly put the highlight on the continent which continued to grow in 2022 despite a global decline in venture funding to startups.

While a significant portion of the capital raised is foreign, local funds are deepening their participation in Africa’s burgeoning venture ecosystem and becoming critical players in the stability of the ecosystem. At the same time, angel investors and syndicate funds are raising institutional capital from foreign and local limited partners.

Given the acceleration of technology businesses, digital adoption and investor interest in Africa, it is only logical to build a deep pool of sophisticated investment talent to build the foundations of the continent’s private markets needed to ensure the sustainability and sustained impact of venture investment.

Applications for the 2023 cohort for “Launch into VC (LIVC)'' and “Investor Accelerator” programmes open on 13 March and will close on 16 April 2023.

Both programmes will run in Summer and Autumn. Launch into VC runs for three months from June to Late August. Interested applicants can apply here. The Investor Accelerator program commences in June and runs until October. A total of five months. Interested applicants can apply here.