Africa


Allan Gray Orbis Foundation appoints new chairman

15 Sep 2023
The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation has appointed Themba Baloyi as its new chairman. Bridgette Gasa-Toboti is the outgoing chairperson.
Allan Gray Orbis Foundation appoints new chairman

Baloyi's journey with the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, which started in 2018 when he joined the board, has been characterised by his commitment and contributions.

Since joining the board, he has served on various board sub-committees, including the Investment Committee as chair, Human Resources and Renumeration Committee, as well as the Finance and Risk Committee.

His deep understanding of entrepreneurship, finance, and strategic vision have played an instrumental role in guiding some of the foundation's financial and risk management strategies.

His extensive experience, which includes founding Discovery Insure Ltd and receiving accolades such as the All Africa Business Leaders Award for Entrepreneur of the Year, makes him an asset to the foundation's leadership.

Under Baloyi's guidance, the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is poised to build upon its legacy of empowering future leaders in Southern Africa.

