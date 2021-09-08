BCW Strengthens Francophone Africa Network

BCW Africa, an African communications agency and regional stronghold of BCW's global network, has announced that Cote d' Ivoire-based Opinion & Public has become a full BCW-branded partner, Opinion & Public BCW. A key player in Francophone West Africa, Opinion & Public BCW also operates in Guinea and Benin.

Kwame Senou, managing director at Opinion & Public BCW

Scott Wilson, president of BCW Europe and Africa, said, “For over 30 years, partnership has underpinned our Africa strategy. Our network strength continues to grow as we develop long-term relationships in a structured way, enabling us to offer best-in-class services to our clients. Our fully branded partners enjoy the benefits of being part of a global network, including greater access to expertise, training, BCW proprietary methodologies and global best practices, among other things. We are delighted that Opinion & Public BCW has become our newest branded partner.”“As a fully branded partner, Opinion & Public BCW will enhance its offering by providing its clients and partners with access to world-class integrated communications and public affairs services to even better equip us to move people on behalf of our clients. We are even more pleased to be entrusted with the responsibility of three Francophone markets with high economic and human potential, which we trust to allow us to grow steadily in the context of the post-pandemic recovery of our economies,” confirmed Kwame Senou, managing director Opinion & Public BCW.The BCW Africa network, headquartered in Johannesburg, reaches across 54 countries. Using local knowledge, insights, and connectivity, it aims to deliver market-specific, strategically driven communications support in-market to its clients.“Opinion & Public BCW joining the ranks of our branded partners bolsters BCW’s position in the region and across Africa, a growing consumer market with enormous potential for our clients,” concluded Wilson.