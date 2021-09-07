Accenture to acquire King James Group

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a highly awarded creative agency with expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services.

Haydn Townsend, Alistair King, and James Barty

The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive’s focus on putting creativity at the centre of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.“To succeed today, our clients must create unified brand experiences that make their customers’ lives easier and more meaningful. King James Group’s creativity and strength in driving marketing and communications that result in brand equity, will meet our clients’ demands for a single partner with seamless offerings across marketing, commerce and experience,” said Haydn Townsend, Accenture Interactive’s managing director for South Africa.As the first acquisition for Accenture in Africa, it demonstrates the company’s investment in bringing best-in-class thinking, capabilities and innovation to its clients across the continent. King James Group’s team of 300 creative and brand experts will join Accenture Interactive in South Africa.James Barty, founding partner and chief executive of the King James Group, said, “We have pushed creative boundaries and brand thinking since our inception 24 years ago. Establishing a bigger, more relevant presence has always been on our horizon, and we’re proud to do it in a way that will continue to preserve our ethos, hone our craft and build on our existing achievements. Joining Accenture Interactive will be an incredible opportunity that will offer our people exciting growth and our client’s access to outstanding capabilities on a global scale.”Alistair King, founder and chief creative officer, King James Group, said, “This is not just the logical next step for our agency, but it’s a deeply enticing one. We have long admired the creative path that Accenture Interactive is on, and we relish the prospect of King James Group joining the family. This union will make us a better agency, period.”Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.