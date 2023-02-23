Industries

Behind the Selfie

Top stories

Africa

#BehindtheSelfie: Wilton Ackeer, creative director at Rogerwilco

23 Feb 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
This week I speak to creative director Wilton Ackeer about what inspires him to create magic at Rogerwilco.
Wilton Ackeer. Source: Supplied.
Wilton Ackeer. Source: Supplied.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

People. But there are two kinds of people; the ones we are desperate to resonate with as we create work. And the people we share our coffees and toasted sandwiches with. It’s their ever-changing habits, wants and trends that drive everything I do.

What is a typical workday for you?

Finding out what a client wants. Then spending the rest of the day coming up with something better.

Describe your career so far.

A bit of this and a lot of that, like most people who started in advertising 20 odd years ago, I started by making traditional advertising like TV, radio and print ads. Over the years the mediums have changed, from Below The Line to CRM and now digital. It still feels like that first day at an agency.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

This is difficult because of the inherent judgement that comes with sharing this info.

Music: I’m currently listening to a lot of British reggae like Linton Kwesi Johnson. He’s angry, in a chilled, contemplative way.

Reading: The Lie of 1652, which deals with the taught version of European settlers and how, in fact, the Cape was a very different place to what it states in our textbooks.

Podcast: May I elaborate with JB Smoove.

What's your favourite gif?

I still can’t decide whether to say it with a G or J.

Who inspires you?

People who turn their ideas into businesses.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A wildlife vet.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry.

  • Use your own experiences, no matter how trivial.
  • Clients aren’t stupid.
  • Don’t steal booze from the agency bar

Has it all been worth it?

Totally! What absolute fun this industry is.

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: advertising, creative, Rogerwilco, Karabo Ledwaba

