BehindtheSelfie with... Doug De Villiers, leader of Deloitte Africa's advertising portfolio

This week, we go behind the selfie with professor Doug De Villiers, Deloitte Consulting's Africa advertising, marketing and commerce leader, as well as #NedbankIMC2020 speaker.

De Villiers and daughter, Hayley.

1. Where do you live, work and play?

2. What’s your claim to fame?

3. Describe your career so far.

Not boring! I have 30 years’ international marketing experience and have lived in Spain, Sri Lanka and Switzerland, but worked in well over 30 countries worldwide.

"Stick to what you know and do that better than everybody else."- Doug de Villiers of @Interbrand #HBSABC2016 #UniteInnovateDisrupt #Africa — Inspire Afrika Mag (@InspireAfrika) February 27, 2016

4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.

5. What do you love about your industry?

"Africans are pioneers. We're used to being knocked over and getting back up"- Doug de Villiers of @Interbrand #HBSABC2016 uniteinnovate — Inspire Afrika Mag (@InspireAfrika) February 27, 2016

6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.

2015: On the cusp of a New Age Digital technology is ending the long reign of the book as a repository of knowledge and ushering in a world of interconnectedness, intelligent machines, vast data sets, and powerful algorithms...

7. What are the tools of your trade?

8. Who is getting it right in your industry?

Consulting Director of Customer & Marketing @Dougdevilliers weighs in on the topic, The Customer Reimagined, ahead of the #CFOSummitCT19 cc @CFOSouthAfrica. Read on: https://t.co/q7uopVJ9OP pic.twitter.com/i5AlUKUH8R — Deloitte SA (@DeloitteSA) March 7, 2019

9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.

Lack of true digital understanding beyond “digital campaigns”.

The massive waste of money as a result of the perpetuation by traditional advertising agencies of big mass-media campaigns that no-one pays attention to, believes or acts upon.

This also results in the marketing profession not being taken seriously by business leadership, due to the limited ROI measurement capability.

10. What are you working on right now?

11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.

Disruption, innovation & unity required to move Africa from recipients(out-in), to self sufficient(in-in) to global growth driven(in-out). — Doug de Villiers (@Dougdevilliers) February 27, 2016

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?

At nearly every turn, marketing pursuits look vastly different in style, scope, and execution than they did just a few years ago. Find out what Deloitte’s views are on the multiple roles of the CMO. https://t.co/Fq6ERrWoHW — Deloitte SA (@DeloitteSA) April 1, 2019

13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?

14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?

"We need to see more #brand success stories from Africa, because that becomes a movement" @Dougdevilliers #HBSABC pic.twitter.com/Fj6dy8bY44 — Guido van Garderen (@GuidovGarderen) March 3, 2016

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?

Simply next level!! This is compulsory reading for business and brand leaders. https://t.co/TzbLvWVnMZ — Doug de Villiers (@Dougdevilliers) March 15, 2019

16.What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?

Bryanston.Woodmead/Cape Town/New York.Dullstroom/anywhere in the bush/South Coast/San Francisco…I built Africa’s leading brand consultancy, and am now building one of the world’s fastest-growing agile integrated marketing agencies within Deloitte Digital in Africa.I also have 10 years of pro-bono marketing academia. I am an Associate Professor of Practice at JBS, have lectured as a “Visiting Prof” at Strathmore Business School, have run panels at Harvard Business School’s Africa week and once joined Trevor Manuel at Oxford Said Business School.I also sit on the board of the New York-based International Trademark Association, and co-chair the special taskforce on brand valuation – it’s an amazing organisation and great to be promoting the brand narrative beyond marketing.Being around a fire-pit in the bush with my family, playing guitar in (arguably) SA’s finest blues rock band – Bunk Girls Motor Cycle Club (OK, so not everyone/anybody thinks we’re the finest, but we do!), and watching my three kids growing up into amazing young adults.The value created through the alchemy of logic and magic.I have an early start of 6:30am pretty much every day, and crush 50% of my email whilst in Uber – I use Uber pretty much every day, and have done for two years now.This is followed by a review of active client projects, planning discussions with various team members for new client projects, multi-disciplinary team sessions for practice building and new methodologies’ asset creation).This involves lots and lots of flying across SA, Africa and the globe. Ideally I’m home by 6pm to spend some time with family, cook and play a little guitar/piano/drums with my kids.Really smart passionate people!It’s a split between digital data-capable consulting firms and small creative hot-shops.The future of marketing – agile, integrated, impactful and immediate.Hey, I work for the world’s leading consultancy, so no sentence is complete without including leverage/optimise.My personal favourite catchphrase describes the traditional agency modus operandi, of “spray and pray”.Every moment of every waking day. Deloitte is simply the finest pool of innovation, so I am surrounded all day by a multitude of idea drivers.Although 24-hour flights to San Francisco do provide some quality quiet time to consolidate ideas.I’m a mean acoustic guitarist and master of the pizza oven!#SuperultramegatechnophileAbout a million photographs, mobile numbers for one Baroness, two Sirs, one President (no, not him…), pretty much every business leader in Africa, and a couple of SA’s leading blues musicians.Ensure that you have a basic but good understanding of business in general. This gives you the right to be as strategic and/or creative as possible.