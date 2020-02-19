BehindtheSelfie with... Doug De Villiers, leader of Deloitte Africa's advertising portfolio

This week, we go behind the selfie with professor Doug De Villiers, Deloitte Consulting's Africa advertising, marketing and commerce leader, as well as #NedbankIMC2020 speaker.
De Villiers and daughter, Hayley.
1. Where do you live, work and play?
Live: Bryanston. Work: Woodmead/Cape Town/New York. Play: Dullstroom/anywhere in the bush/South Coast/San Francisco…
2. What’s your claim to fame?
I built Africa’s leading brand consultancy, and am now building one of the world’s fastest-growing agile integrated marketing agencies within Deloitte Digital in Africa.
3. Describe your career so far.
Not boring! I have 30 years’ international marketing experience and have lived in Spain, Sri Lanka and Switzerland, but worked in well over 30 countries worldwide.
I also have 10 years of pro-bono marketing academia. I am an Associate Professor of Practice at JBS, have lectured as a “Visiting Prof” at Strathmore Business School, have run panels at Harvard Business School’s Africa week and once joined Trevor Manuel at Oxford Said Business School.
I also sit on the board of the New York-based International Trademark Association, and co-chair the special taskforce on brand valuation – it’s an amazing organisation and great to be promoting the brand narrative beyond marketing.
4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.
Being around a fire-pit in the bush with my family, playing guitar in (arguably) SA’s finest blues rock band – Bunk Girls Motor Cycle Club (OK, so not everyone/anybody thinks we’re the finest, but we do!), and watching my three kids growing up into amazing young adults.
5. What do you love about your industry?
The value created through the alchemy of logic and magic.
6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.
I have an early start of 6:30am pretty much every day, and crush 50% of my email whilst in Uber – I use Uber pretty much every day, and have done for two years now.
This is followed by a review of active client projects, planning discussions with various team members for new client projects, multi-disciplinary team sessions for practice building and new methodologies’ asset creation).
My personal favourite catchphrase describes the traditional agency modus operandi, of “spray and pray”.
12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?
Every moment of every waking day. Deloitte is simply the finest pool of innovation, so I am surrounded all day by a multitude of idea drivers.
