PiWosa welcomes Avondale Wine as newest member

Avondale Wine Estate has joined the Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa (PiWosa) as its 12th member. PiWOSA chairman, Rollo Gabb, says: "We are delighted to welcome Avondale Wine Estate on board. Proprietor Johnathan Grieve's holistic ethos, passion and commitment to excellence complement and align with the collective's core values, mission and broader vision. As individuals and individual wineries, we all enjoy our own characteristics, but share an ardent passion for our wonderful country and its capacity to make world-class wines. Together we represent the incredible diversity that is seen across South Africa's premium wine industry today."

PiWOSA is a collective of like-minded, independent wine producers focused on promoting premium South African wines on the international stage."I am honoured and excited to be part of this dynamic collective and look forward to enhancing the profile of South African wines across strategic export markets with the addition of Avondale award-winning, certified organic wines into the PiWOSA stable," says Grieve. Global roadshows and the execution of innovative marketing programmes are but only some of the activities that Avondale will be pursuing as part of PiWosa.PiWosa, a stand-alone, self-funded collective of wineries, was formed in January 2013 with the endorsement of industry bodies Wines of South Africa (Wosa), Wine Industry Ethical Trade Association (Wieta) and Integrated Production of Wine (IPW). A united force, PiWosa is now a collective of 12 wineries; Avondale, De Grendel, Glenelly, Jordan, Journey’s End, Ken Forrester, Klein Constantia, Paul Cluver, Raats Family Wines, Radford Dale, Springfield and The Drift.Members use their combined energy, contacts and resources to collectively raise the perception and presence of premium South African wines internationally, supporting the work of Wosa and the industry as a whole. This they achieve through hosting innovative events, with a focus on enlightenment, fun and surprises, and focused communication with key trade, media and consumers in targeted markets. They believe the halo benefits of their combined investment in this manner will increase market share for all premium SA wines.Avondale Wine Estate is poised to add its uniqueness and diversity to the PiWosa stable, through the execution of inventive marketing programmes and focused communication around sustainable wines to the international market.