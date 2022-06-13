Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

OFM RadioHelmAlgoa FMAFDAEbony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedNahana Communications GroupHoward AudioTalkwalkerAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrapevine CommunicationsSigma ConnectedDigital KungfuAsante SolutionsKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Youth Month Interview

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Youth Month

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

#YouthMonth: Brands in gaming from the mouth of players

13 Jun 2022
Emily StanderBy: Emily Stander
The conversation around brands connecting with esports teams and players has been a hot topic for a while now. Many have said that it is an important step for progress in esports, especially in South Africa.
Image supplied: Thabo Moloi
Image supplied: Thabo Moloi


But how does it affect the players?

After winning a Fifa festival in 2018, Thabo Moloi signed to multi-gaming organisation (MGO) Goliath Gaming, which was the start of his competitive Fifa career. Since then, he has found incredible success and opportunities such as travelling to Dubai for Fifa qualifiers - the first time he had ever been on a plane and travelled outside of South Africa.

However, this wasn’t the only time Moloi’s career would change in a meaningful way.

“My life changed in a big way in 2020 when Red Bull signed me as their first esports player in Africa,” he said. “I definitely feel a lot more confident, and mentally stronger – both in-game and in my personal life – because of my journey with Red Bull and their support.”

Moloi said that his opportunity to spend time at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre equipped him with essential insight and knowledge about the right kind of nutrition and mental and physical focus.

Image supplied: Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa
Comic Con Africa: Making brand connections

By 31 May 2022


"In my opinion, it is essential for brands to work with up-and-coming esports athletes in terms of sponsorship as there is great mutual benefit for the brand and the esports athlete,” Moloi said. “The esports athlete is afforded the opportunity to commit more of their time and effort into their craft and to improve and reach their full potential through brand sponsorship and support; and for the brand, the gaming and esports audience is an incredibly engaging and loyal audience.”

What does this mean?


Essentially, brand presence in esports and gaming means more than sponsoring tournaments.

Connecting with an audience requires insight into what their needs are and how to meet those needs. As such, partnering with young and up-and-coming players such as Moloi gives players the opportunity to understand how to perform at their best.

Consequently, this also brings South African esports players to the forefront of international success - and the subsequent brand working with these players.

For example, Moloi has achieved multiple first places in tournaments like the VS Gaming Fifa Festival, Bravado Gaming Funky Fifa Festival, Orlando Pirates esports Fifa tournament, Nodwin Gaming Inkosi Super Cup and more during his career since joining Goliath Gaming and partnering with Red Bull as the first African continent esports athlete.

Image supplied: Andreas Hadjipaschali, CEO and co-founder of Bravado Gaming
Bravado Gaming expands into MEA

19 May 2022


However, being an esports athlete has its challenges beyond training to be the best. As a relatively costly sport, there are a lot of talented players who struggle to find opportunities because of financial restraints.

Moloi said that the support from brands enables teams and players to afford the gear they need to compete at their very best and focus their time and energy on competing “as opposed to having to worry about how they will pay the bills each month, which is an extra stress distracting them from keeping their head in the game”.

As such, brands have a unique position to not only help players with these opportunities but also be a driving force in putting South Africa on the map internationally.

Esports is a continuously growing field around the world and in South Africa - and if players have the right resources, they have the opportunity to be placed amongst the best.
NextOptions
Emily Stander
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Lifestyle Editor and M&M Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are writing, music and video games | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Read more: gaming, FIFA, Red Bull, eSports, #YouthMonth, Goliath Gaming, Emily Stander, South African esports

Related

Metropolitan GetUp commissions Youth Content Collective for digital assets
Metropolitan GetUp commissions Youth Content Collective for digital assets19 hours ago
Image supplied: Ciarán Mckivergan, CEO and head of digital at 8909
#YouthMonth: Innovation in the face of disaster3 days ago
Image supplied: Indie filmmaker Khalid El-Jelailati
#YouthMonth: Breaking the cultural ceiling of filmmaking8 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Mark Stecker
#BehindtheSelfie: Mark Stecker, CEO of Firewater8 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Cape Town's Most Wanted is part of the Youth Month activities at Artscape
Artscape showcases young talent for #YouthMonth7 Jun 2022
#YouthMonth: 4 tips to kickstart a young entrepreneur's business
#YouthMonth: 4 tips to kickstart a young entrepreneur's business7 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz