2024 tech trends: AI-powered digital transformation dominates

If you can speak or type in natural language, you can ‘prompt’ generative AI to help you with various knowledge worker tasks. These range from summarising legal documents and highlighting important clauses to creating personalised landing pages for your website or testing and generating code.

Furthermore, generative AI is becoming more embedded in many of the daily tools and solutions businesses use, including e-commerce platforms, productivity apps, customer relationship management, and financial systems. But the sheer power of the technology also means it needs to be used responsibly.

Businesses must closely monitor issues such as transparency, copyright, data ethics, misinformation, and fairness. The importance of upskilling and reskilling people for a new world of work is also key.

In the words of Aaron Harris, chief technology officer at Sage: “When it comes to the impact generative AI will have on small and medium businesses, 2024 will bring a sharper focus on developing trusted technology solutions for real customer challenges.

"Large Language Models (LLMs) and digital assistants will fundamentally reshape how people interact with software in their personal and professional lives.

“However, this is only true if humans can trust the technology to do the job safely and competently. That is why, now more than ever, the people developing AI and the people using it need to work hand in hand to make sure AI lives up to its potential.”