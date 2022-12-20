Industries

    IsDBI unveils flagship Islamic finance marketplace

    3 Jan 2024
    3 Jan 2024
    The initiation of the groundbreaking Islamic Finance Knowledge Pavilion Marketplace has been undertaken by the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).
    Source: Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).
    Source: Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).

    The Pavilion will provide a digital marketplace of validated solution providers namely institutions, consultants, and experts in Islamic finance and economic development, and offer a one-stop shop for listing opportunities and seamless digital experience in the matchmaking of suppliers and customers.

    Phase 1 of the project will cover a market assessment, feasibility study, and business plan addressing the competitive landscape based on outcomes of the market assessment and a five-year financial model and sensitivity analysis. Phase 2 will cover the development of the Pavilion platform including the interface and content.

    This project aligns with the IsDB Institute’s strategic objective to provide fintech knowledge solutions to the Islamic finance industry to support sustainable development in IsDB member countries and worldwide.

    Sami Al-Suwailem, acting director general of the IsDBI, stated: "The Islamic Finance Knowledge Pavilion Marketplace is not just a platform, but it is also a catalyst for creative collaboration within the Islamic finance industry and the development landscape. We are confident that this initiative has the potential to create enduring value for all stakeholders."

    The Institute is leading the project in partnership with EZ2Business, a business consultancy company that provides expert advice and builds custom solutions to address business transformation.

    Let's do Biz