Air Travel News South Africa

Menu

SAA suspends regional flights

Subsequent to suspending all international flights, South African Airways (SAA) has also announced the suspension of regional flights.
MeRyan via Wikimedia Commons

The suspension of both international and regional flights is in response to the government’s travel ban aimed at stopping the transmission of Covid-19.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said due to the suspension of international flights, there has been an "immediate drastic" reduction of demand for African regional flights.

"SAA is a network carrier, which means that a significant part of the regional bookings demand is fed by the passengers that travel to or from international destinations. Therefore, the suspension of international flights has resulted in the airline not being able to operate its normal network."

"This resulted in operation of regional flights not being commercially viable anymore," said the national carrier.

As of 20 March 2020, the following flights to the following destinations have been suspended:

• Accra (Ghana),
• Lusaka (Zambia)
• Harare (Zimbabwe)
• Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe)
• Windhoek (Namibia)
• Lagos (Nigeria)
• Entebbe (Uganda).

Meanwhile, flights to Mauritius operated until Saturday, 21 March 2020.

The suspensions are in place until 31 May 2020.

"This decision means that SAA will only continue to render services on its domestic route between Johannesburg and Cape Town."

Customers can also visit our website, www.flysaa.com, for further updates.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: South African Airways, South Africa Tourism, travel industry, South Africa travel, tourism and travel

Related

The Blue Train suspends services in response to Covid-19

Issued by Havas Johannesburg

SAA suspends regional flights
If we rally together as a nation, we can stop the spread of Covid -19

Issued by Brand South Africa

#Covid19: Procure Travel Africa postponed until 2021

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.