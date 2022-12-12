Registration for Africa's Travel Indaba 2023 now open

Registration for Africa's Travel Indaba has opened. The Indaba will once again see Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre turn into a hub of activity from 9 to 11 May 2023.

Source: Africa's Travel Indaba

Owned and managed by South African Tourism and hosted in partnership with Tourism Kwa-Zulu Natal, the eThekwini Municipality and Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC), Africa’s Travel Indaba is an economic contributor to the city of Durban and the greater KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

Advancing continent growth

"In 2022 we hosted Africa’s Travel Indaba for the first time after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we were excited to return with renewed energy and focus. Going into 2023, we are thrilled to have officially re-affirmed our journey for the next few years and beyond with our long-standing partners. Africa’s Travel Indaba contributes to our country’s economy and plays an important role in advancing the growth of our continent’s tourism sector," says Themba Mzilikazi Khumalo, South African Tourism’s acting chief executive officer.

"Africa’s Travel Indaba brings thousands of travel buyers from across the world to our province and plays a pivotal role in helping us to implement our Tourism Sector Recovery Plan, particularly in reviving our international markets. This trade show is also key in the development of our tourism Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) are given the opportunity to showcase their products and forge deals that can grow their tourism businesses," says Nhlanhla Khumalo, acting chief executive officer of tourism KZN.

"We welcome the return of one of Africa’s largest travel show to Durban. Africa’s Travel Indaba is the perfect platform to promote South African products. As registration is now officially open, we invite businesses in the tourism sector not to miss this opportunity and register early in order to fully explore opportunities to meet new clients next year and expose their work," adds councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, EThekwini Municipality mayor.

Board chairperson of Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC, Glen Mashinini and chief executive officer Lindiwe Rakherebe expressed their excitement about hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba again adding: "We are looking forward to welcoming delegates from across the world who are passionate about the business meetings and opportunities that Africa’s Travel Indaba presents."

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 is anticipated to attract pre-Covid-19 numbers of over 8,000 delegates worldwide. The 2022 edition of the trade show bustled with more than 634 exhibiting businesses from 19 African countries, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to almost 956 local and international buyers. Furthermore, almost 282 local and international media representatives attended Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2022, significantly elevating the global profile of tourism on the African continent.

The 2022 event also saw more than 13,804 confirmed business matchmaking meetings taking place between businesses and travel buyers.

"As the South African tourism sector, we cannot wait to connect with all our delegates over our passion for the African continent. Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 has more exciting news in store. We are looking forward to seeing, meeting, networking, and doing business with all partners and stakeholders from around the world," concludes Khumalo.

Exhibitors, buyers, and members of the media are invited to register and get accreditation online by visiting https://www.indaba-southafrica.co.za/