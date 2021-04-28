Inaugural Travel Video Awards now open for entry

As one of the world's most prominent sports apparel brands, Adidas needs little introduction. Relishing the opportunity to oversee the company's brand functions in South Africa is Estee Jardim, whose role as brand communications director at Adidas SA sees her managing the strategy across the brand, PR, digital marketing and sports marketing.ByLauren Hartzenberg
South Africa's tourism industry will now have the opportunity to enter their online videos in the inaugural edition of the Travel Video Awards, which has been launched to create an interactive platform for travellers to engage with destinations, hotels, tourist attractions, and service providers, on a one-one basis.
Image via Gerom Media
Award organisers, Gerom Media is calling on all destinations such as provinces, cities, districts, towns hotels, guesthouses, and tourist attractions to nominate and list their videos on the awards website, which will be voted for by the public at large as well as an esteemed panel of judges, which will be appointed shortly before the closing date of the nominations.
According to Gerrit Davids, MD of Gerom Media: "It is a known fact that the demand for online video consumption is surpassing that of traditional television viewing, making it the fastest-growing digital option for consumers."
Davids says: "With that in mind, the tourism industry is probably one of the biggest producers of video content, even before the Covid-19 pandemic and with lockdown having caused an increased demand for video content, the awards will aim to give recognition to those tourism stakeholders, who are also looking for more platforms to interact with their target market."
Entry to the awards is free for the first video, thereafter R395 per video of three minutes long. Video entries must also already be uploaded online either via YouTube or Vimeo, respectively and the link must be sent to the organisers.
Entries to the awards are open until 31 August 2021 with the winners to be announced on 27 September 2021, which is also World Tourism Day.
