Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopThe Children’s Hospital TrustCingulateBizcommunity.comBabyYumYum.co.zaCOHSASASkin RenewalBonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Aesthetic Medicine Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Industrial Engineer - Manufacturing Johannesburg
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Dynamic Dr Reza set for Cape Town

    31 Aug 2022
    Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
    Stimulated by demand from his Cape Town clients, renowned aesthetic medicine practitioner Dr Reza Mia is heading to the Mother City in September 2022 where he will host one-on-one personal consultations and treatments on 12 and 13 September.
    Dr Reza Mia
    Dr Reza Mia

    Known for his pioneering work in anti-aging therapies, Dr Reza`s list of achievements is impressive to say the least: A full member of Mensa, he has an MBA from Liverpool University, is a graduate of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and was awarded the Principal’s Scholarship for Entrepreneurship from the London School of Business and Finance to mention but a few. He is also the founder and CEO of Pegasus Universal Aerospace, creators of the world first Vertical Business Jet which was recently featured in the Hollywood blockbuster movie The Lost City featuring superstars Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Tatum Channing.

    Dr Reza is a firm believer in the art of holistic wellness as can be attested by some of his celebrity clients who have been effusive in their endorsement of his talents and skills:

  • "I barely have time to catch my breath between radio, TV and being a mom, so the Dr Reza`s IV Infusion came as a blessing. It's given me a natural boost. I feel more energised without feeling on edge or tippy. It just feels like I slept in a room with only oxygen. It's a must because by the time you feel exhaustion it's already too late."
    Anele Mdoda, radio and TV personality

  • "I'm super active and need my skin to be well looked after, and that's why I love having Dr Reza Mia in my corner. Every woman needs someone they can call who can offer quick and long-lasting facial treatments, that you can go in for ahead of events or to treat everyday skin and health related issues. My skin looks and feels great and that's why I look forward to every visit."
    Poppy Ntshongwana, DJ

  • "It goes without saying that given the industry I'm in, it's always essential to look my best. I would also like to have longevity within my career and after regular consultations with Dr Reza Mia, I know that is exactly what I'll have; my skin looks better now in my mid-thirties than it did in my twenties."
    Shashi Naidoo, model

  • "Very honoured to be associated with Dr Reza Mia. Being a professional sportsman, a lot of the time you feel fatigued and over worked. However, knowing Dr Mia and listening to him, he introduced me to the IV Infusions and that turned my performance up to another level. He has great facilities and his team always make me feel wanted and welcome."
    Kevin Lerena, world champion boxer

    • Dr Reza is closely involved with the organisers of this year`s Mrs South Africa pageant set for 8–11 November 2022. In addition to sponsoring the Top 20 contestants’ aesthetic and wellness treatments, he will also be sponsoring the winner and two Princesses for 12 months.

    Visit the website at https://antiagingart.co.za/

    NextOptions
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
    Read more: Shashi Naidoo, Anele Mdoda, Poppy Ntshongwana

    Related

    Primedia celebrates the giant contribution of Jeremy Mansfield
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia celebrates the giant contribution of Jeremy Mansfield17 Aug 2022
    The future is now with Howard Audio: Netflix series Ludik mixed in Dolby Atmos
    Howard AudioThe future is now with Howard Audio: Netflix series Ludik mixed in Dolby Atmos15 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Riaad Moosa
    Riaad Moosa brings New Material to cinemas25 Jul 2022
    Image sourced from the Basadi in Music : The Basadi in Music Award nominees have been announced
    Basadi in Music Awards reveals list of nominees8 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Karan Beef has launched brand campaign Making The Cut
    Karan Beef launches celebrity comedy series7 Jul 2022
    A boost to 947 as Anele Mdoda signs 5-year agreement
    Primedia BroadcastingA boost to 947 as Anele Mdoda signs 5-year agreement9 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz