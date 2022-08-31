Dynamic Dr Reza set for Cape Town

Known for his pioneering work in anti-aging therapies, Dr Reza`s list of achievements is impressive to say the least: A full member of Mensa, he has an MBA from Liverpool University, is a graduate of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and was awarded the Principal’s Scholarship for Entrepreneurship from the London School of Business and Finance to mention but a few. He is also the founder and CEO of Pegasus Universal Aerospace, creators of the world first Vertical Business Jet which was recently featured in the Hollywood blockbuster movie The Lost City featuring superstars Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Tatum Channing.
Dr Reza is a firm believer in the art of holistic wellness as can be attested by some of his celebrity clients who have been effusive in their endorsement of his talents and skills:
Dr Reza is closely involved with the organisers of this year`s Mrs South Africa pageant set for 8–11 November 2022. In addition to sponsoring the Top 20 contestants’ aesthetic and wellness treatments, he will also be sponsoring the winner and two Princesses for 12 months.
