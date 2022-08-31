Dynamic Dr Reza set for Cape Town

Stimulated by demand from his Cape Town clients, renowned aesthetic medicine practitioner Dr Reza Mia is heading to the Mother City in September 2022 where he will host one-on-one personal consultations and treatments on 12 and 13 September.

Dr Reza Mia

Known for his pioneering work in anti-aging therapies, Dr Reza`s list of achievements is impressive to say the least: A full member of Mensa, he has an MBA from Liverpool University, is a graduate of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and was awarded the Principal’s Scholarship for Entrepreneurship from the London School of Business and Finance to mention but a few. He is also the founder and CEO of Pegasus Universal Aerospace, creators of the world first Vertical Business Jet which was recently featured in the Hollywood blockbuster movie The Lost City featuring superstars Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Tatum Channing.

Dr Reza is a firm believer in the art of holistic wellness as can be attested by some of his celebrity clients who have been effusive in their endorsement of his talents and skills:

"I barely have time to catch my breath between radio, TV and being a mom, so the Dr Reza`s IV Infusion came as a blessing. It's given me a natural boost. I feel more energised without feeling on edge or tippy. It just feels like I slept in a room with only oxygen. It's a must because by the time you feel exhaustion it's already too late."

Anele Mdoda, radio and TV personality

"I'm super active and need my skin to be well looked after, and that's why I love having Dr Reza Mia in my corner. Every woman needs someone they can call who can offer quick and long-lasting facial treatments, that you can go in for ahead of events or to treat everyday skin and health related issues. My skin looks and feels great and that's why I look forward to every visit."

Poppy Ntshongwana, DJ

"It goes without saying that given the industry I'm in, it's always essential to look my best. I would also like to have longevity within my career and after regular consultations with Dr Reza Mia, I know that is exactly what I'll have; my skin looks better now in my mid-thirties than it did in my twenties."

Shashi Naidoo, model

"Very honoured to be associated with Dr Reza Mia. Being a professional sportsman, a lot of the time you feel fatigued and over worked. However, knowing Dr Mia and listening to him, he introduced me to the IV Infusions and that turned my performance up to another level. He has great facilities and his team always make me feel wanted and welcome."

Kevin Lerena, world champion boxer

Dr Reza is closely involved with the organisers of this year`s Mrs South Africa pageant set for 8–11 November 2022. In addition to sponsoring the Top 20 contestants’ aesthetic and wellness treatments, he will also be sponsoring the winner and two Princesses for 12 months.

Visit the website at https://antiagingart.co.za/



