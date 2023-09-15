SA Olive appoints Wendy Petersen as CEO

Wendy Petersen has been appointed CEO of the SA Olive Industry Association (SA Olive) and will commence her new role on 1st October 2023.

Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive

Petersen holds 30 years of experience in the South African wine industry and headed up the position of executive manager for the South African Wine Industry Transformation Unit over the last five years. Petersen replaces Vittoria Jooste as CEO.

Petersen says: "I am delighted, honoured, and humbled to join such a well-established and well-led organisation. I believe that through collaborations with industry leaders, government and stakeholders, the South African olive industry is well positioned to benefit from growth within the local and global markets."

Chairman of SA Olive, Richard Allen adds: "We are indebted to Vittoria for her dedication and commitment – she took the association to new heights and has provided a solid platform for Wendy."