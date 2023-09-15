Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SA Olive appoints Wendy Petersen as CEO

15 Sep 2023
Wendy Petersen has been appointed CEO of the SA Olive Industry Association (SA Olive) and will commence her new role on 1st October 2023.
Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive
Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive

Petersen holds 30 years of experience in the South African wine industry and headed up the position of executive manager for the South African Wine Industry Transformation Unit over the last five years. Petersen replaces Vittoria Jooste as CEO.

Petersen says: "I am delighted, honoured, and humbled to join such a well-established and well-led organisation. I believe that through collaborations with industry leaders, government and stakeholders, the South African olive industry is well positioned to benefit from growth within the local and global markets."

Chairman of SA Olive, Richard Allen adds: "We are indebted to Vittoria for her dedication and commitment – she took the association to new heights and has provided a solid platform for Wendy."

NextOptions

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz