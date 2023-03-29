SA's maize harvest seen 2.65% higher this year

South African farmers are expected to harvest 2.65% more maize in the 2022/2023 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday, 28 March.

A woman roasts maize cobs on the side of the road in Lawley informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The CEC's second summer crop forecast estimates the 2023 harvest at 15.88 million tonnes, up from the 15.47 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.34 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.54 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.