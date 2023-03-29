Industries

SA's maize harvest seen 2.65% higher this year

29 Mar 2023
By: Nelson Banya
South African farmers are expected to harvest 2.65% more maize in the 2022/2023 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday, 28 March.
A woman roasts maize cobs on the side of the road in Lawley informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman roasts maize cobs on the side of the road in Lawley informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The CEC's second summer crop forecast estimates the 2023 harvest at 15.88 million tonnes, up from the 15.47 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.34 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.54 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nelson Banya

Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian.
