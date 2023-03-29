SA's maize harvest seen 2.65% higher this year

The CEC's second summer crop forecast estimates the 2023 harvest at 15.88 million tonnes, up from the 15.47 million tonnes harvested last season.
The harvest is expected to consist of 8.34 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.54 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.
