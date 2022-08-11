The One Club of Creativity Special Section

South Africa sits on Next Creative Leaders global jury

11 Aug 2022
The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement have announced five creatives from MENA and Africa who are part of the initial global jury for Next Creative Leaders 2022.
Now in its eighth year, Next Creative Leaders (NCL) is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and gives a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and a unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

NCL 2022 judges from the region are:

  • Shadi Al Hroub, founder and CEO of Menamonsters, Muscat (Oman)
  • Rana Khoury, ECD, Leo Burnett Beirut
  • Teresa Nyamorambo Makori, ACD, Isobar - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi
  • Hyun Seo Yoo, creative strategist, TikTok, Dubai
  • Grant Sithole, chief product officer, Publicis Groupe Africa, Johannesburg
The initial list of judges from 17 countries can be viewed here, with additional jury members to be named shortly..

Eligible entrants for NCL are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly-promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.

Along with naming 10 global winners based on the highest scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America. A list of all previous NCL winners can be viewed here.

Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by the 26 August 2022 deadline. There is no fee to enter.

Allies in Recruiting joins The One Club
Allies in Recruiting joins The One Club

26 Jul 2022

Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy. Winners will be announced in Fall 2022.

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

Winners also each get their work showcased on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels, and potential speaking opportunities. The 10 global winners also get a dedicated profile article about them on The One Club website.

To enter the competition, go here.

