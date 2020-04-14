The One Show 2020 announces full shortlist

Agency Entry Title Client Discipline Catgory

FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Creative Effectiveness Single Country or Region – Consumer / Brand

FoxP2 / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg 16 Days Of Light 1st for Women Creative Effectiveness Single Country or Region – Non-Profit / Charity

Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Castle Lager's Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Creative Use of Data Real-Time

FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Cultural Driver Cultural Driver

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Cultural Driver Cultural Driver

Black River FC / Johannesburg The RSA Flag People Opposing Women Abuse Design Out of Home – Single

King James Group / Cape Town The ABCs of Saving the World Netflix Design Promotional – Booklets & Brochures

Black River FC / Johannesburg + Avatar PR / Johannesburg RSA People Opposing Women Abuse Direct Marketing Experiential – Live Events

FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Direct Marketing Integrated Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg In Rehearsal for Unbound Joburg Ballet Direct Marketing Non-traditional & Guerrilla Marketing

The Riverbed Agency / Johannesburg Phuza Nathi Sippy Cup Aware.org Direct Marketing Physical Items

Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg + 7 Films / Cape Town Nozizwe Procter & Gamble Film Under 100K Budget

HelloFCB+ / Cape Town Don't Fear the Finger CANSA Film Television & VOD – Long Form – Single

HelloFCB+ / Cape Town Boys Do What Men Teach Them City of Cape Town Film Under 100K Budget

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Secrets Nedbank Film Cinema Advertising

KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / Amsterdam Corona X Parley Street Surfers ABInBev Film Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single

KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / Amsterdam Corona X Parley Street Surfers ABInBev Film Under 100K Budget

Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Black Ginger / Cape Town + Figment Films / Cape Town + KFC South Africa / Johannesburg KFC Feel the Heat KFC South Africa Film Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Film Under 100K Budget

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Film Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single

The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg The Prayer Brand South Africa Film Under 100K Budget

King James Group / Cape Town In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson and Johnson Health, Wellness & Pharma Digital – Social Media

FCB Joburg (Pty) / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Integrated Integrated Branding Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Integrated Co-Promotions

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg In Rehearsal for Unbound Joburg Ballet Interactive & Online Online Advertising – Native Ads

HelloFCB+ / Cape Town Boys Do What Men Teach Them City of Cape Town Moving Image Craft Direction – Campaign

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Romance Films / Cape Town Secrets Nedbank Moving Image Craft Cinematography – Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + 03:07 / Cape Town + Wicked Pixels / Johannesburg + Strangelove / Cape Town The Light at The Start of Everything Okovango Diamond Company Moving Image Craft Cinematography – Single

The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg The Prayer Brand South Africa Moving Image Craft Sound Design – Single

The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg The Prayer Brand South Africa Moving Image Craft Cinematography – Single

Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg Vote for a better South Africa Grid Worldwide Out of Home Billboards & Transit – Campaign

Havas Johannesburg / Rosebank Educatin is in Grate Shape Right to Read Out of Home Innovation in Out of Home

FoxP2 / Cape Town Don't Search. Discover. National Geographic Kids Print Magazine – Campaign

Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town Rape Page Rape Crisis Print Newspaper – Single

FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Public Relations Integrated PR Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Public Relations Co-Promotions

M&C Saatchi Abel / Cape Town + Nando's / Johannesburg Which part of the chicken is the nugget Nando's Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign

Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Revenge of the Cockroach Tiger Brands Radio & Audio Broadcast – Single

Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Revenge of the Fishmoth Tiger Brands Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Single

Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Revenge of the Mosquito Tiger Brands Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Single

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Bat City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Broadcast – Single

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Use of Music

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Custom Content

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Custom Content

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Use of Music

The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg Secret Life of 4yr Olds BBC Studio Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign

The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg Secret Life of 4yr Olds BBC Studio Radio & Audio Craft – Sound Design

Joe Public / Johannesburg + Jet (Edcon) / Johannesburg #ClearTheStigma Jet (Edcon) Social Media Social Post – Campaign