The One Show 2020 announces full shortlist

The One Club for Creativity has announced the complete shortlist for The One Show 2020...

Image credit: The One Show Awards.

South African entries shortlisted:

Agency Entry Title Client Discipline Catgory FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Creative Effectiveness Single Country or Region – Consumer / Brand FoxP2 / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg 16 Days Of Light 1st for Women Creative Effectiveness Single Country or Region – Non-Profit / Charity Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Castle Lager's Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Creative Use of Data Real-Time FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Cultural Driver Cultural Driver TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Cultural Driver Cultural Driver Black River FC / Johannesburg The RSA Flag People Opposing Women Abuse Design Out of Home – Single King James Group / Cape Town The ABCs of Saving the World Netflix Design Promotional – Booklets & Brochures Black River FC / Johannesburg + Avatar PR / Johannesburg RSA People Opposing Women Abuse Direct Marketing Experiential – Live Events FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Direct Marketing Integrated Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg In Rehearsal for Unbound Joburg Ballet Direct Marketing Non-traditional & Guerrilla Marketing The Riverbed Agency / Johannesburg Phuza Nathi Sippy Cup Aware.org Direct Marketing Physical Items Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg + 7 Films / Cape Town Nozizwe Procter & Gamble Film Under 100K Budget HelloFCB+ / Cape Town Don't Fear the Finger CANSA Film Television & VOD – Long Form – Single HelloFCB+ / Cape Town Boys Do What Men Teach Them City of Cape Town Film Under 100K Budget Joe Public United / Johannesburg Secrets Nedbank Film Cinema Advertising KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / Amsterdam Corona X Parley Street Surfers ABInBev Film Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / Amsterdam Corona X Parley Street Surfers ABInBev Film Under 100K Budget Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Black Ginger / Cape Town + Figment Films / Cape Town + KFC South Africa / Johannesburg KFC Feel the Heat KFC South Africa Film Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Film Under 100K Budget TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Film Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg The Prayer Brand South Africa Film Under 100K Budget King James Group / Cape Town In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson and Johnson Health, Wellness & Pharma Digital – Social Media FCB Joburg (Pty) / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Integrated Integrated Branding Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Integrated Co-Promotions TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg In Rehearsal for Unbound Joburg Ballet Interactive & Online Online Advertising – Native Ads HelloFCB+ / Cape Town Boys Do What Men Teach Them City of Cape Town Moving Image Craft Direction – Campaign Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Romance Films / Cape Town Secrets Nedbank Moving Image Craft Cinematography – Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + 03:07 / Cape Town + Wicked Pixels / Johannesburg + Strangelove / Cape Town The Light at The Start of Everything Okovango Diamond Company Moving Image Craft Cinematography – Single The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg The Prayer Brand South Africa Moving Image Craft Sound Design – Single The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg The Prayer Brand South Africa Moving Image Craft Cinematography – Single Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg Vote for a better South Africa Grid Worldwide Out of Home Billboards & Transit – Campaign Havas Johannesburg / Rosebank Educatin is in Grate Shape Right to Read Out of Home Innovation in Out of Home FoxP2 / Cape Town Don't Search. Discover. National Geographic Kids Print Magazine – Campaign Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town Rape Page Rape Crisis Print Newspaper – Single FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg The Phonetic Can Coca-Cola Company Public Relations Integrated PR Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg Blame No More Hype Magazine Public Relations Co-Promotions M&C Saatchi Abel / Cape Town + Nando's / Johannesburg Which part of the chicken is the nugget Nando's Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Revenge of the Cockroach Tiger Brands Radio & Audio Broadcast – Single Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Revenge of the Fishmoth Tiger Brands Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Single Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg Revenge of the Mosquito Tiger Brands Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Single TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Bat City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Broadcast – Single TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Use of Music TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Custom Content TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Custom Content TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Writing – Campaign TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg The Real Cost of Being UmZulu City Lodge Hotel Group Radio & Audio Craft – Use of Music The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg Secret Life of 4yr Olds BBC Studio Radio & Audio Broadcast – Campaign The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg Secret Life of 4yr Olds BBC Studio Radio & Audio Craft – Sound Design Joe Public / Johannesburg + Jet (Edcon) / Johannesburg #ClearTheStigma Jet (Edcon) Social Media Social Post – Campaign Black River FC / Johannesburg + Avatar PR / Johannesburg RSA People Opposing Women Abuse Sustainable Development Pencil Goal 5 – Gender Equality

Leading agencies globally

Advancing to second round

McCann, BBDO and Ogilvy have the most work on the complete shortlist for The One Show 2020 awards, as announced by The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost non-profit organization supporting and celebrating the global creative community.This full shortlist includes work that made it through the first round of judging in The One Show’s quarterly entry system and was announced in January, as well as the much higher number of later entries judged since the final-entry deadline in February. The complete global shortlist is available for viewing here McCann New York has the most One Show 2020 shortlisted entries with 107, including 20 each for March For Our Lives “Generation Lockdown” and New York Lottery “The Most Metal Scratch-Off”, 18 for Microsoft “Changing the Game”, 13 for Lockheed-Martin “Think Inside the Box” and 12 for Verizon “The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here.”Other top agencies in North America are BBDO New York with 89 (including 23 for Monica Lewinsky “The Epidemic”), Ogilvy Chicago with 63 (including 43 for work on behalf of SC Johnson Lysoform, Kiwi and Glade), Arnold Boston with 58, DAVID Miami with 50 (including 21 with INGO Stockholm and Publicis Bucharest for Burger King “Moldy Whopper”), Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco with 44, FCB in Toronto with 43 (27 for FCB Toronto and 16 for FCB/SIX), TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles with 41 (for 10 different Apple entries) and Droga5 New York with 38.In Latin America, AlmapBBDO São Paulo has 27 entries on the shortlist, Africa São Paulo has 13, Ogilvy Brazil São Paulo has 11, The Walt Disney Company Latin America Buenos Aires has nine, and DAVID and Wieden+Kennedy, both in São Paulo, have five each.Leading agencies in the UK and Europe include adam&eveDDB London with 46 shortlisted entries (including 17 for Unilever Marmite “Mind Control”), Serviceplan Munich with 33, TBWA\Paris with 32, Jung von Matt with 33 (21 for the Hamburg office, nine for Jung von Matt/Limmit, Zurich and three for Jung von Matt/Donau, Vienna), Scholz & Friends Berlin with 29, Heimat Berlin with 27, BETC Paris with 24, DDB Paris with 23, McCann in the UK has 22 (17 from the London office and five from Manchester), AMVBBDO London with 21, Droga5 London with 17 and Ogilvy London with 15.In Asia Pacific, Cheil Worldwide has 56 entries on the shortlist, with 45 coming from its Seoul, Beijing, Hong Kong, Gurugram and Sydney offices. Dentsu Tokyo has 42, FCB India Mumbai has 31 (all for Mumbai Police “The Punishing Signal”), DDB Group New Zealand Auckland has 19, TBWA\Hakuhodo Tokyo has 14, Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok has 13 and DDB Sydney has nine.In the Middle East and Africa, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg has 16, TBWA\Istanbul has seven, ImpactBBDO Dubai and McCann Tel Aviv have six each, and Leo Burnett Israel Tel Aviv has five.Work included on The One Show complete shortlist advances to the second round of judging but is not guaranteed to win. The One Show finalists list -- work judges have decided will win either Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencils or Merits -- will be announced in late May.The One Club conducted all of this year’s judging online to keep jury members out of harm’s way, and will announce 2020 Pencil winners during a special online streaming event to be announced shortly.The One Show Archives and Creative Ranking will serve as the authoritative global resource this year for the creative community to gauge trends and see the best work in the world.