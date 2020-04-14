One Show Awards
More One Show Awards news...Submit news
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Digital Art Director - Social Media Cape Town
- Senior Designer Johannesburg
- Communication/Marketing Manager for Research - Education Sector Cape Town
- Communication/Marketing Senior Officer - Education Sector Cape Town
- Junior-Mid Motion Graphics Designer Johannesburg
- Conceptual Copywriter Johannesburg
- Mid-Weight Designer - Traditional Johannesburg
- Mid-Senior Content Officer Cape Town
- Senior Account Director Johannesburg
- Fieldworkers Durban
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
The One Show 2020 announces full shortlist
The One Club for Creativity has announced the complete shortlist for The One Show 2020...
Image credit: The One Show Awards.
McCann, BBDO and Ogilvy have the most work on the complete shortlist for The One Show 2020 awards, as announced by The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost non-profit organization supporting and celebrating the global creative community.
This full shortlist includes work that made it through the first round of judging in The One Show’s quarterly entry system and was announced in January, as well as the much higher number of later entries judged since the final-entry deadline in February. The complete global shortlist is available for viewing here.
South African entries shortlisted:
|Agency
|Entry Title
|Client
|Discipline
|Catgory
|FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg
|The Phonetic Can
|Coca-Cola Company
|Creative Effectiveness
|Single Country or Region – Consumer / Brand
|FoxP2 / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg
|16 Days Of Light
|1st for Women
|Creative Effectiveness
|Single Country or Region – Non-Profit / Charity
|Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg
|Castle Lager's Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Creative Use of Data
|Real-Time
|FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg
|The Phonetic Can
|Coca-Cola Company
|Cultural Driver
|Cultural Driver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg
|Blame No More
|Hype Magazine
|Cultural Driver
|Cultural Driver
|Black River FC / Johannesburg
|The RSA Flag
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Design
|Out of Home – Single
|King James Group / Cape Town
|The ABCs of Saving the World
|Netflix
|Design
|Promotional – Booklets & Brochures
|Black River FC / Johannesburg + Avatar PR / Johannesburg
|RSA
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Direct Marketing
|Experiential – Live Events
|FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg
|The Phonetic Can
|Coca-Cola Company
|Direct Marketing
|Integrated Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg
|In Rehearsal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|Direct Marketing
|Non-traditional & Guerrilla Marketing
|The Riverbed Agency / Johannesburg
|Phuza Nathi Sippy Cup
|Aware.org
|Direct Marketing
|Physical Items
|Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg + 7 Films / Cape Town
|Nozizwe
|Procter & Gamble
|Film
|Under 100K Budget
|HelloFCB+ / Cape Town
|Don't Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|Film
|Television & VOD – Long Form – Single
|HelloFCB+ / Cape Town
|Boys Do What Men Teach Them
|City of Cape Town
|Film
|Under 100K Budget
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Secrets
|Nedbank
|Film
|Cinema Advertising
|KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / Amsterdam
|Corona X Parley Street Surfers
|ABInBev
|Film
|Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single
|KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / Amsterdam
|Corona X Parley Street Surfers
|ABInBev
|Film
|Under 100K Budget
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Black Ginger / Cape Town + Figment Films / Cape Town + KFC South Africa / Johannesburg
|KFC Feel the Heat
|KFC South Africa
|Film
|Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg
|Blame No More
|Hype Magazine
|Film
|Under 100K Budget
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg
|Blame No More
|Hype Magazine
|Film
|Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg
|The Prayer
|Brand South Africa
|Film
|Under 100K Budget
|King James Group / Cape Town
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Johnson and Johnson
|Health, Wellness & Pharma
|Digital – Social Media
|FCB Joburg (Pty) / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg
|The Phonetic Can
|Coca-Cola Company
|Integrated
|Integrated Branding Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg
|Blame No More
|Hype Magazine
|Integrated
|Co-Promotions
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg
|In Rehearsal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|Interactive & Online
|Online Advertising – Native Ads
|HelloFCB+ / Cape Town
|Boys Do What Men Teach Them
|City of Cape Town
|Moving Image Craft
|Direction – Campaign
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Romance Films / Cape Town
|Secrets
|Nedbank
|Moving Image Craft
|Cinematography – Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + 03:07 / Cape Town + Wicked Pixels / Johannesburg + Strangelove / Cape Town
|The Light at The Start of Everything
|Okovango Diamond Company
|Moving Image Craft
|Cinematography – Single
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg
|The Prayer
|Brand South Africa
|Moving Image Craft
|Sound Design – Single
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg
|The Prayer
|Brand South Africa
|Moving Image Craft
|Cinematography – Single
|Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg
|Vote for a better South Africa
|Grid Worldwide
|Out of Home
|Billboards & Transit – Campaign
|Havas Johannesburg / Rosebank
|Educatin is in Grate Shape
|Right to Read
|Out of Home
|Innovation in Out of Home
|FoxP2 / Cape Town
|Don't Search. Discover.
|National Geographic Kids
|Magazine – Campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis
|Newspaper – Single
|FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg
|The Phonetic Can
|Coca-Cola Company
|Public Relations
|Integrated PR Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / Johannesburg
|Blame No More
|Hype Magazine
|Public Relations
|Co-Promotions
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Cape Town + Nando's / Johannesburg
|Which part of the chicken is the nugget
|Nando's
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast – Campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg
|Revenge of the Cockroach
|Tiger Brands
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast – Single
|Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg
|Revenge of the Fishmoth
|Tiger Brands
|Radio & Audio
|Craft – Writing – Single
|Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg
|Revenge of the Mosquito
|Tiger Brands
|Radio & Audio
|Craft – Writing – Single
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Bat
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast – Single
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast – Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft – Writing – Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft – Use of Music
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Custom Content
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast – Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Custom Content
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft – Writing – Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft – Use of Music
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg
|Secret Life of 4yr Olds
|BBC Studio
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast – Campaign
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg
|Secret Life of 4yr Olds
|BBC Studio
|Radio & Audio
|Craft – Sound Design
|Joe Public / Johannesburg + Jet (Edcon) / Johannesburg
|#ClearTheStigma
|Jet (Edcon)
|Social Media
|Social Post – Campaign
|Black River FC / Johannesburg + Avatar PR / Johannesburg
|RSA
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Sustainable Development Pencil
|Goal 5 – Gender Equality
Leading agencies globally
McCann New York has the most One Show 2020 shortlisted entries with 107, including 20 each for March For Our Lives “Generation Lockdown” and New York Lottery “The Most Metal Scratch-Off”, 18 for Microsoft “Changing the Game”, 13 for Lockheed-Martin “Think Inside the Box” and 12 for Verizon “The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here.”
Other top agencies in North America are BBDO New York with 89 (including 23 for Monica Lewinsky “The Epidemic”), Ogilvy Chicago with 63 (including 43 for work on behalf of SC Johnson Lysoform, Kiwi and Glade), Arnold Boston with 58, DAVID Miami with 50 (including 21 with INGO Stockholm and Publicis Bucharest for Burger King “Moldy Whopper”), Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco with 44, FCB in Toronto with 43 (27 for FCB Toronto and 16 for FCB/SIX), TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles with 41 (for 10 different Apple entries) and Droga5 New York with 38.
In Latin America, AlmapBBDO São Paulo has 27 entries on the shortlist, Africa São Paulo has 13, Ogilvy Brazil São Paulo has 11, The Walt Disney Company Latin America Buenos Aires has nine, and DAVID and Wieden+Kennedy, both in São Paulo, have five each.
Leading agencies in the UK and Europe include adam&eveDDB London with 46 shortlisted entries (including 17 for Unilever Marmite “Mind Control”), Serviceplan Munich with 33, TBWA\Paris with 32, Jung von Matt with 33 (21 for the Hamburg office, nine for Jung von Matt/Limmit, Zurich and three for Jung von Matt/Donau, Vienna), Scholz & Friends Berlin with 29, Heimat Berlin with 27, BETC Paris with 24, DDB Paris with 23, McCann in the UK has 22 (17 from the London office and five from Manchester), AMVBBDO London with 21, Droga5 London with 17 and Ogilvy London with 15.
In Asia Pacific, Cheil Worldwide has 56 entries on the shortlist, with 45 coming from its Seoul, Beijing, Hong Kong, Gurugram and Sydney offices. Dentsu Tokyo has 42, FCB India Mumbai has 31 (all for Mumbai Police “The Punishing Signal”), DDB Group New Zealand Auckland has 19, TBWA\Hakuhodo Tokyo has 14, Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok has 13 and DDB Sydney has nine.
In the Middle East and Africa, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg has 16, TBWA\Istanbul has seven, ImpactBBDO Dubai and McCann Tel Aviv have six each, and Leo Burnett Israel Tel Aviv has five.
Advancing to second round
Work included on The One Show complete shortlist advances to the second round of judging but is not guaranteed to win. The One Show finalists list -- work judges have decided will win either Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencils or Merits -- will be announced in late May.
The One Club conducted all of this year’s judging online to keep jury members out of harm’s way, and will announce 2020 Pencil winners during a special online streaming event to be announced shortly.
The One Show Archives and Creative Ranking will serve as the authoritative global resource this year for the creative community to gauge trends and see the best work in the world.
Related
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.