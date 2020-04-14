Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

The One Show 2020 announces full shortlist

The One Club for Creativity has announced the complete shortlist for The One Show 2020...
Image credit: The One Show Awards.

McCann, BBDO and Ogilvy have the most work on the complete shortlist for The One Show 2020 awards, as announced by The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost non-profit organization supporting and celebrating the global creative community.

This full shortlist includes work that made it through the first round of judging in The One Show’s quarterly entry system and was announced in January, as well as the much higher number of later entries judged since the final-entry deadline in February. The complete global shortlist is available for viewing here.

South African entries shortlisted:


AgencyEntry TitleClientDisciplineCatgory
FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / JohannesburgThe Phonetic CanCoca-Cola CompanyCreative EffectivenessSingle Country or Region – Consumer / Brand
FoxP2 / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg16 Days Of Light1st for WomenCreative EffectivenessSingle Country or Region – Non-Profit / Charity
Ogilvy South Africa / JohannesburgCastle Lager's Heartbeat of the NationABInBevCreative Use of DataReal-Time
FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / JohannesburgThe Phonetic CanCoca-Cola CompanyCultural DriverCultural Driver
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / JohannesburgBlame No MoreHype MagazineCultural DriverCultural Driver
Black River FC / JohannesburgThe RSA FlagPeople Opposing Women AbuseDesignOut of Home – Single
King James Group / Cape TownThe ABCs of Saving the WorldNetflixDesignPromotional – Booklets & Brochures
Black River FC / Johannesburg + Avatar PR / JohannesburgRSAPeople Opposing Women AbuseDirect MarketingExperiential – Live Events
FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / JohannesburgThe Phonetic CanCoca-Cola CompanyDirect MarketingIntegrated Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / JohannesburgIn Rehearsal for UnboundJoburg BalletDirect MarketingNon-traditional & Guerrilla Marketing
The Riverbed Agency / JohannesburgPhuza Nathi Sippy CupAware.orgDirect MarketingPhysical Items
Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg + 7 Films / Cape TownNozizweProcter & GambleFilmUnder 100K Budget
HelloFCB+ / Cape TownDon't Fear the FingerCANSAFilmTelevision & VOD – Long Form – Single
HelloFCB+ / Cape TownBoys Do What Men Teach ThemCity of Cape TownFilmUnder 100K Budget
Joe Public United / JohannesburgSecretsNedbankFilmCinema Advertising
KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / AmsterdamCorona X Parley Street SurfersABInBevFilmOnline Films & Video – Long Form – Single
KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / AmsterdamCorona X Parley Street SurfersABInBevFilmUnder 100K Budget
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Black Ginger / Cape Town + Figment Films / Cape Town + KFC South Africa / JohannesburgKFC Feel the HeatKFC South AfricaFilmOnline Films & Video – Long Form – Single
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / JohannesburgBlame No MoreHype MagazineFilmUnder 100K Budget
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / JohannesburgBlame No MoreHype MagazineFilmOnline Films & Video – Long Form – Single
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / JohannesburgThe PrayerBrand South AfricaFilmUnder 100K Budget
King James Group / Cape TownIn Sync with Sho MadjoziJohnson and JohnsonHealth, Wellness & PharmaDigital – Social Media
FCB Joburg (Pty) / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / JohannesburgThe Phonetic CanCoca-Cola CompanyIntegratedIntegrated Branding Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / JohannesburgBlame No MoreHype MagazineIntegratedCo-Promotions
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / JohannesburgIn Rehearsal for UnboundJoburg BalletInteractive & OnlineOnline Advertising – Native Ads
HelloFCB+ / Cape TownBoys Do What Men Teach ThemCity of Cape TownMoving Image CraftDirection – Campaign
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Romance Films / Cape TownSecretsNedbankMoving Image CraftCinematography – Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + 03:07 / Cape Town + Wicked Pixels / Johannesburg + Strangelove / Cape TownThe Light at The Start of EverythingOkovango Diamond CompanyMoving Image CraftCinematography – Single
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / JohannesburgThe PrayerBrand South AfricaMoving Image CraftSound Design – Single
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / JohannesburgThe PrayerBrand South AfricaMoving Image CraftCinematography – Single
Grid Worldwide / JohannesburgVote for a better South AfricaGrid WorldwideOut of HomeBillboards & Transit – Campaign
Havas Johannesburg / RosebankEducatin is in Grate ShapeRight to ReadOut of HomeInnovation in Out of Home
FoxP2 / Cape TownDon't Search. Discover.National Geographic KidsPrintMagazine – Campaign
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape TownRape PageRape CrisisPrintNewspaper – Single
FCB Joburg / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / JohannesburgThe Phonetic CanCoca-Cola CompanyPublic RelationsIntegrated PR Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Orchestra Blue / Johannesburg + Fine Tune Studio / JohannesburgBlame No MoreHype MagazinePublic RelationsCo-Promotions
M&C Saatchi Abel / Cape Town + Nando's / JohannesburgWhich part of the chicken is the nuggetNando'sRadio & AudioBroadcast – Campaign
Ogilvy South Africa / JohannesburgRevenge of the CockroachTiger BrandsRadio & AudioBroadcast – Single
Ogilvy South Africa / JohannesburgRevenge of the FishmothTiger BrandsRadio & AudioCraft – Writing – Single
Ogilvy South Africa / JohannesburgRevenge of the MosquitoTiger BrandsRadio & AudioCraft – Writing – Single
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe BatCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioBroadcast – Single
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real CostCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioBroadcast – Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real CostCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioCraft – Writing – Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real CostCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioCraft – Use of Music
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real CostCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioCustom Content
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real Cost of Being UmZuluCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioBroadcast – Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real Cost of Being UmZuluCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioCustom Content
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real Cost of Being UmZuluCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioCraft – Writing – Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / JohannesburgThe Real Cost of Being UmZuluCity Lodge Hotel GroupRadio & AudioCraft – Use of Music
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / JohannesburgSecret Life of 4yr OldsBBC StudioRadio & AudioBroadcast – Campaign
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / JohannesburgSecret Life of 4yr OldsBBC StudioRadio & AudioCraft – Sound Design
Joe Public / Johannesburg + Jet (Edcon) / Johannesburg#ClearTheStigmaJet (Edcon)Social MediaSocial Post – Campaign
Black River FC / Johannesburg + Avatar PR / JohannesburgRSAPeople Opposing Women AbuseSustainable Development PencilGoal 5 – Gender Equality

Leading agencies globally


McCann New York has the most One Show 2020 shortlisted entries with 107, including 20 each for March For Our Lives “Generation Lockdown” and New York Lottery “The Most Metal Scratch-Off”, 18 for Microsoft “Changing the Game”, 13 for Lockheed-Martin “Think Inside the Box” and 12 for Verizon “The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here.”

Other top agencies in North America are BBDO New York with 89 (including 23 for Monica Lewinsky “The Epidemic”), Ogilvy Chicago with 63 (including 43 for work on behalf of SC Johnson Lysoform, Kiwi and Glade), Arnold Boston with 58, DAVID Miami with 50 (including 21 with INGO Stockholm and Publicis Bucharest for Burger King “Moldy Whopper”), Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco with 44, FCB in Toronto with 43 (27 for FCB Toronto and 16 for FCB/SIX), TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles with 41 (for 10 different Apple entries) and Droga5 New York with 38.

In Latin America, AlmapBBDO São Paulo has 27 entries on the shortlist, Africa São Paulo has 13, Ogilvy Brazil São Paulo has 11, The Walt Disney Company Latin America Buenos Aires has nine, and DAVID and Wieden+Kennedy, both in São Paulo, have five each.

Leading agencies in the UK and Europe include adam&eveDDB London with 46 shortlisted entries (including 17 for Unilever Marmite “Mind Control”), Serviceplan Munich with 33, TBWA\Paris with 32, Jung von Matt with 33 (21 for the Hamburg office, nine for Jung von Matt/Limmit, Zurich and three for Jung von Matt/Donau, Vienna), Scholz & Friends Berlin with 29, Heimat Berlin with 27, BETC Paris with 24, DDB Paris with 23, McCann in the UK has 22 (17 from the London office and five from Manchester), AMVBBDO London with 21, Droga5 London with 17 and Ogilvy London with 15.

In Asia Pacific, Cheil Worldwide has 56 entries on the shortlist, with 45 coming from its Seoul, Beijing, Hong Kong, Gurugram and Sydney offices. Dentsu Tokyo has 42, FCB India Mumbai has 31 (all for Mumbai Police “The Punishing Signal”), DDB Group New Zealand Auckland has 19, TBWA\Hakuhodo Tokyo has 14, Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok has 13 and DDB Sydney has nine.

In the Middle East and Africa, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg has 16, TBWA\Istanbul has seven, ImpactBBDO Dubai and McCann Tel Aviv have six each, and Leo Burnett Israel Tel Aviv has five.

Advancing to second round


Work included on The One Show complete shortlist advances to the second round of judging but is not guaranteed to win. The One Show finalists list -- work judges have decided will win either Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencils or Merits -- will be announced in late May.

The One Club conducted all of this year’s judging online to keep jury members out of harm’s way, and will announce 2020 Pencil winners during a special online streaming event to be announced shortly.

The One Show Archives and Creative Ranking will serve as the authoritative global resource this year for the creative community to gauge trends and see the best work in the world.
