Pnet Job Market Trends Report | Q3:2023

1 Nov 2023
Issued by: Pnet
Pnet's quarterly Job Market Trends Report provides insights into recruitment and employment trends in the local market. Developed to give local businesses a useful summary of the quarterly trends shaping the recruitment market, the report also unpacks specific sector insights - from both an employer and candidate perspective.

Recruiters can use our data to develop their recruitment strategies and to constructively guide and advise their HR talent-management solutions.

In our latest report, we look at the power of female jobseekers in the local job market as well as hiring activity in the regional job markets during the third quarter of 2023. We also provide snapshots of hiring activity in the Warehousing and Logistics, Architecture and Engineering, and Admin, Office and Support sectors.

Read the full report here.

Pnet
Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.


