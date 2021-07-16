Flow Communications to join Stanford Seed Transformation Programme

Flow Communications has been accepted to join the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme, an initiative of the Stanford Graduate School of Business that aims to support high-potential entrepreneurs to grow and scale their businesses.

Tara Turkington and Tiffany Turkington-Palmer

The Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies (Seed) works towards building thriving, socially conscious enterprises through partnerships with the entrepreneurs it selects in emerging markets, to uplift economies and transform people’s lives.Ultimately, Stanford Seed strives to help end the cycle of global poverty through these partnerships. The highly competitive programme is largely subsidised by funders, so the participating companies pay a fraction of what it would normally cost to attend Stanford, one of the world’s top business schools. Based in Silicon Valley, Stanford is known for its focus on entrepreneurship.“During these dark times we are facing as a nation, Flow is incredibly honoured and grateful for this opportunity that will allow us to substantially increase our impact by joining a global network with the goal of alleviating poverty. Through this programme, we will be guided in growing and scaling our business, creating further employment and fuelling the South African economy,” says Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications.Turkington leads Flow in partnership with her sister, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, who is the company’s managing director. Says Turkington, “As we navigate the pandemic and current challenges, we have shifted our business strategy to align with sustainable business practices. Purpose-driven work has become a key focus for Flow. As part of South Africa’s business community, we recognise the urgent need to do our part in rebuilding and revitalising the economy and society. We are confident that Stanford Seed will not only help us thrive, but will position us even better to pay it forward. We are committed to being active participants in the future of South Africa.”