Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaCoronationAckermansMpact PlasticsCyril Ramaphosa FoundationFood Forward SAAfrika TikkunGreenCapeSAICABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Calling SA: Support Ladles of Love's Mandela Mosaic world record this Mandela Day

13 Jul 2022
Issued by: Coronation
This Mandela Day, 18 July 2022, South African hunger relief organisation Ladles of Love is inviting the public to join its most ambitious food relief world record to date: To create the largest mosaic of food cans of Madiba's face and the SA flag to raise awareness and food aid for South African communities in need.
Calling SA: Support Ladles of Love's Mandela Mosaic world record this Mandela Day

The South African public and business sector are invited to join this awe-inspiring Mandela Day initiative by either donating their time or money. Coronation and other sponsors are already supporting the initiative. The easiest way for the public to contribute from anywhere is to visit www.ladlesoflove.org.za.

The two-day event is taking place on Sunday 17 and Monday 18 July 2022 (Mandela Day), at two venues simultaneously – Cape Town’s CTICC (Cape Town International Conference Centre) and Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Square. Here, the team from Ladles of Love and volunteers from the public and corporate partners including Coronation and Rhodes, will set out to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest mosaic created entirely out of food cans.

Using designs by renowned artist Tertius van Dyk, the mosaics will make up a gigantic Madiba face in Cape Town and the SA flag in Joburg to showcase the South African spirit of Ubuntu in action to world audiences.

Mary-Anne Musekiwa, CFO and CSI committee chairperson at Coronation Fund Managers said this year’s world record attempt would be the culmination of a year-long partnership between Coronation and Ladles of Love, during which they were able to provide close to half a million meals to those in need. “As active corporate citizens in this country, we believe hunger – and specifically childhood hunger – is one of the most pressing issues in our society and we must act to help our vulnerable communities through these difficult economic times. We stand fully behind Ladles of Love and the important work they do, and we invite others to do the same.”

Before the pandemic, it was estimated that 30 million people in South Africa were food insecure and this number is expected to have risen significantly during the lockdown and because of spiralling current global food inflation.

Alison McCutcheon, marketing director at Ladles of Love, said: “In the spirit of ubuntu, our main reason for the record attempt is not only to secure maximum support in feeding those less fortunate, but also to celebrate Mandela Day and South Africa itself – gaining global awareness and support.

“This was a tradition started three years ago when we were looking for an event that could attract global attention and provide a platform for people to give us their time in serving their 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Our objective is to collect food, raise funds and garner awareness to alleviate hunger and poverty. But we cannot do this alone.

“We are inviting the public to participate and be part of making history by donating 67 minutes of their time at one of the venues for a donation of R150, which will go towards the vital hunger relief work of our organisation. Alternatively, they can sponsor five cans of food for R100.”

NextOptions
Coronation
As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
Read more: Madiba, Mandela Day, Alison McCutcheon, Coronation Fund Managers, Ladles of Love



Related

How to avoid charity scams when volunteering, donating this Mandela Month
How to avoid charity scams when volunteering, donating this Mandela Month6 hours ago
Supplied. One Street At A Time a photograph by Roderick Laka
Machine_67 x Blackboard Mandela Day campaign develops new creative talent8 hours ago
Ladles of Love to take on yet another Guinness World Record this Mandela Day
Ladles of Love to take on yet another Guinness World Record this Mandela Day4 Jul 2022
Image supplied: Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be performing in July
Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs for Mandela Day23 Jun 2022
Need for speed: Tractor Outdoor partners with MCSA to return missing children to their homes
Tractor OutdoorNeed for speed: Tractor Outdoor partners with MCSA to return missing children to their homes7 Jun 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Old ballies wake up too late
#OrchidsandOnions: Old ballies wake up too late7 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz