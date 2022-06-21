2022 Fabulous Woman Awards finalists announced

This year's finalists in the 10th annual Fabulous Woman Awards have been announced. The brainchild of businesswoman and philanthropist Pontsho Manzi, the awards recognises women and girls making a difference in their communities. The winners will be revealed on Saturday, 6 August.

The 2022 finalists are:

BIC Soleil Fabulous Woman Humanitarian Award

Armscor Fabulous Woman Gender Equality Award

Sta-Sof-Fro Fabulous Woman Empowerment Award

Spier Fabulous Woman Job Creation Award

Fabulous Girls of the Year Award

Fabulous Woman of the Year Award

Fabulous Woman in Health Award

Fabulous Woman End Gender-based Violence Award

Fabulous Woman Resilience Award

The judges presiding over this year's awards are Dr Luleka Mkuzo, founder and director at Urglobal; Lillian Henderson, marketing director at Bic Southern and Eastern Africa (SEA); Jabulani Selumane, CEO at the Automative Industry Transformation Fund; Stephens Ledwaba, editor corporate communication at Armscor; Lerato Selepe-Tikwayo, brand manager at Amka Products; and Thoko Miya, founder at Startup Thoko.“I have once again been wowed by the high calibre of finalists and their accomplishments. They have continued to make an impact in communities despite the difficulties and challenges experienced as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Each of our finalists is an outstanding role model for the many women and girls in South Africa,” said Manzi, founder and CEO of the Fabulous Woman Awards.Dikeledi Moabelo, House of Labron FoundationMoonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPOMarion Peake, Helping Those in NeedMelene Rossouw, Women Lead MovementSusie Pather, KZN Cricket AssociationMoonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPOThobeka Khubisa, Thobeka Khubisa FoundationKelly Thela, Young Wives Foundation for Girls NPCFlorence Khoza, Flojo FoundationMoonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPOThandeka Qwabe, Liyintokozo FarmTshepiso Tsogang, Rabid InvestmentDipuo Lekalakala, Puo MediaZanele Phakathi, ZA Power HousePrudence Thulisile Mokwena, RBKM ChickensMatshepo Molotsi, Kebaa Skin Organic Skin CareProf Boitumelo Molebogeng Diale, University of JohannesburgEva Munsamy, Tsedi Hope FoundationAmisha Moodley, Postnet Waterfall, Postnet Waterfall Ridge and Postnest KyalamiDr Eurika Mogane-Jones, Tharika M Health Wellness CentrePortia Phuti Hlako, Letago PharmaceuticalsDr Nokukhanya Khanyile, Mental MattersRosie Motene, Letsatsi Healing SpaceMannehileng Letuka, Free State Empowerment Institute for WomenRoslyn Moodley, Rise Against Domestic ViolenceLaila Abramjee, Contentment and Language LabBuyi Xaba, BX CosmeticsAmina Farouk, Teach with Passion mentorship Programme