2022 Fabulous Woman Awards finalists announced

This year's finalists in the 10th annual Fabulous Woman Awards have been announced. The brainchild of businesswoman and philanthropist Pontsho Manzi, the awards recognises women and girls making a difference in their communities. The winners will be revealed on Saturday, 6 August.
The judges presiding over this year's awards are Dr Luleka Mkuzo, founder and director at Urglobal; Lillian Henderson, marketing director at Bic Southern and Eastern Africa (SEA); Jabulani Selumane, CEO at the Automative Industry Transformation Fund; Stephens Ledwaba, editor corporate communication at Armscor; Lerato Selepe-Tikwayo, brand manager at Amka Products; and Thoko Miya, founder at Startup Thoko.
“I have once again been wowed by the high calibre of finalists and their accomplishments. They have continued to make an impact in communities despite the difficulties and challenges experienced as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Each of our finalists is an outstanding role model for the many women and girls in South Africa,” said Manzi, founder and CEO of the Fabulous Woman Awards.
The 2022 finalists are:
BIC Soleil Fabulous Woman Humanitarian Award
Dikeledi Moabelo, House of Labron Foundation
Moonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPO
Marion Peake, Helping Those in Need
Armscor Fabulous Woman Gender Equality Award
Melene Rossouw, Women Lead Movement
Susie Pather, KZN Cricket Association
Moonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPO
Sta-Sof-Fro Fabulous Woman Empowerment Award
Thobeka Khubisa, Thobeka Khubisa Foundation
Kelly Thela, Young Wives Foundation for Girls NPC
Florence Khoza, Flojo Foundation
Moonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPO
Spier Fabulous Woman Job Creation Award
Thandeka Qwabe, Liyintokozo Farm
Tshepiso Tsogang, Rabid Investment
Dipuo Lekalakala, Puo Media
Fabulous Girls of the Year Award
Zanele Phakathi, ZA Power House
Prudence Thulisile Mokwena, RBKM Chickens
Matshepo Molotsi, Kebaa Skin Organic Skin Care
Fabulous Woman of the Year Award
Prof Boitumelo Molebogeng Diale, University of Johannesburg
Eva Munsamy, Tsedi Hope Foundation
Amisha Moodley, Postnet Waterfall, Postnet Waterfall Ridge and Postnest Kyalami
Fabulous Woman in Health Award
Dr Eurika Mogane-Jones, Tharika M Health Wellness Centre
Portia Phuti Hlako, Letago Pharmaceuticals
Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile, Mental Matters
Fabulous Woman End Gender-based Violence Award
Rosie Motene, Letsatsi Healing Space
Mannehileng Letuka, Free State Empowerment Institute for Women
Roslyn Moodley, Rise Against Domestic Violence
Fabulous Woman Resilience Award
Laila Abramjee, Contentment and Language Lab
Buyi Xaba, BX Cosmetics
Amina Farouk, Teach with Passion mentorship Programme