    2022 Fabulous Woman Awards finalists announced

    21 Jun 2022
    This year's finalists in the 10th annual Fabulous Woman Awards have been announced. The brainchild of businesswoman and philanthropist Pontsho Manzi, the awards recognises women and girls making a difference in their communities. The winners will be revealed on Saturday, 6 August.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The judges presiding over this year's awards are Dr Luleka Mkuzo, founder and director at Urglobal; Lillian Henderson, marketing director at Bic Southern and Eastern Africa (SEA); Jabulani Selumane, CEO at the Automative Industry Transformation Fund; Stephens Ledwaba, editor corporate communication at Armscor; Lerato Selepe-Tikwayo, brand manager at Amka Products; and Thoko Miya, founder at Startup Thoko.

    “I have once again been wowed by the high calibre of finalists and their accomplishments. They have continued to make an impact in communities despite the difficulties and challenges experienced as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Each of our finalists is an outstanding role model for the many women and girls in South Africa,” said Manzi, founder and CEO of the Fabulous Woman Awards.

    The 2022 finalists are:


    BIC Soleil Fabulous Woman Humanitarian Award


    Dikeledi Moabelo, House of Labron Foundation
    Moonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPO
    Marion Peake, Helping Those in Need

    Armscor Fabulous Woman Gender Equality Award


    Melene Rossouw, Women Lead Movement
    Susie Pather, KZN Cricket Association
    Moonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPO

    Sta-Sof-Fro Fabulous Woman Empowerment Award


    Thobeka Khubisa, Thobeka Khubisa Foundation
    Kelly Thela, Young Wives Foundation for Girls NPC
    Florence Khoza, Flojo Foundation
    Moonira Ramathula, Futballing Girls NPO

    Spier Fabulous Woman Job Creation Award


    Thandeka Qwabe, Liyintokozo Farm
    Tshepiso Tsogang, Rabid Investment
    Dipuo Lekalakala, Puo Media

    Fabulous Girls of the Year Award


    Zanele Phakathi, ZA Power House
    Prudence Thulisile Mokwena, RBKM Chickens
    Matshepo Molotsi, Kebaa Skin Organic Skin Care

    Fabulous Woman of the Year Award


    Prof Boitumelo Molebogeng Diale, University of Johannesburg
    Eva Munsamy, Tsedi Hope Foundation
    Amisha Moodley, Postnet Waterfall, Postnet Waterfall Ridge and Postnest Kyalami

    Fabulous Woman in Health Award


    Dr Eurika Mogane-Jones, Tharika M Health Wellness Centre
    Portia Phuti Hlako, Letago Pharmaceuticals
    Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile, Mental Matters

    Fabulous Woman End Gender-based Violence Award


    Rosie Motene, Letsatsi Healing Space
    Mannehileng Letuka, Free State Empowerment Institute for Women
    Roslyn Moodley, Rise Against Domestic Violence

    Fabulous Woman Resilience Award


    Laila Abramjee, Contentment and Language Lab
    Buyi Xaba, BX Cosmetics
    Amina Farouk, Teach with Passion mentorship Programme
    NextOptions
    Read more: Armscor, Pontsho Manzi, Fabulous Woman Awards

