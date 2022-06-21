Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kia Motors South AfricaWoodford GroupTiger Wheel & TyreGauteng Tourism AuthoritySumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Automotive News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Motorcycle Stock Controller Johannesburg
  • Franchise Creditors Manager Pretoria
  • Motorcycle Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Dealership Dealer Principal Johannesburg
  • Used Vehicle Sales Executive Johannesburg
  • Vehicle Sales Interns The Vaal
  • Vehicle Sales Interns Pretoria
  • Mining Fleet Manager - Earthmoving/Diesel Vehicles Kimberley
  • Preowned Sales Intern Pretoria
  • Parts Material Handler Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    New LA Customs training programme launches to help South Africans enter auto industry

    21 Jun 2022
    Gino Lange and his team at LA Customs have launched a new programme that will see 2,500 unskilled South Africans trained and equipped to enter the automotive industry as qualified professionals.
    Gino Lange | Source:
    Gino Lange | Source: LA Customs Instagram page

    The programme will focus on panel beating, spray painting, as well as auto-electric and mechanical development.

    “This year-long programme includes stipends for those who are selected,” says Lange, “and it is our hope to uplift and change the automotive industry.”

    As Lange explains, the industry can be quite tough to enter, with aspiring talents needing equal parts technical and client management skills. But through this programme, he will share the knowledge he has gathered over the years and help set up the candidates to make the most of their careers.

    Over the years, Lange has helped bring new light to the industry through the work that he and his team produce at Paarl-based LA Customs. More recently though, Lange partnered with famed workwear brand Sweet-Orr in their #LoveWhatYouDo campaign.

    As part of a larger video series, Lange takes Sweet-Orr on a journey through his process and shares his philosophy on work, mentorship and what inspires him most. Watch the video by clicking here.

    To find out more about the programme, visit LA Custom’s Instagram page or website.
    NextOptions

    Related

    #StartupStory: Unlocking the power of business networking with Vault Share
    #StartupStory: Unlocking the power of business networking with Vault Share3 Dec 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz