New LA Customs training programme launches to help South Africans enter auto industry

Gino Lange and his team at LA Customs have launched a new programme that will see 2,500 unskilled South Africans trained and equipped to enter the automotive industry as qualified professionals.
The programme will focus on panel beating, spray painting, as well as auto-electric and mechanical development.
“This year-long programme includes stipends for those who are selected,” says Lange, “and it is our hope to uplift and change the automotive industry.”
As Lange explains, the industry can be quite tough to enter, with aspiring talents needing equal parts technical and client management skills. But through this programme, he will share the knowledge he has gathered over the years and help set up the candidates to make the most of their careers.
Over the years, Lange has helped bring new light to the industry through the work that he and his team produce at Paarl-based LA Customs. More recently though, Lange partnered with famed workwear brand Sweet-Orr in their #LoveWhatYouDo campaign.
As part of a larger video series, Lange takes Sweet-Orr on a journey through his process and shares his philosophy on work, mentorship and what inspires him most. Watch the video by clicking here
.
To find out more about the programme, visit LA Custom’s Instagram page
or website
.