OOH Company news South Africa

Outdoor Network completes rollout of backup power for its Always On OOH advertising solution

1 Sep 2023
Issued by: Provantage
In a strategic move to combat the adverse effects of load shedding on the digital out of home (DOOH) advertising industry, Outdoor Network - part of the Provantage family of companies and a leader in digital and static billboard advertising - has successfully completed its installation of 20 backup power generators at key sites throughout South Africa. This national initiative is the culmination of Outdoor Network's full-scale alternative power programme, ensuring uninterrupted visibility and impactful advertising campaigns even during power outages.
The 20 generators will keep Outdoor Network’s digital rotator billboards running at high-traffic sites nationwide. The digital rotator format provides brands with the ongoing capacity to deliver messaging in different directions – during morning and afternoon peaks and throughout the day, ensuring 360-degree brand visibility. Following the original 12 sites in KZN (Ballito, Pietermaritzburg and Durban), Johannesburg (Cresta), Bloemfontein, East London and Cape Town, Outdoor Network has now added Rustenburg, Johannesburg – Rivonia and Fourways, Polokwane, Emalahleni (Witbank), Nelspruit, Tshwane and Potchefstroom N12 to its Always On digital rotator network. This expansive power contingency was created to safeguard advertisers' investments and maintain consistent brand exposure when the lights go out.

The alternative power supply network distinguishes itself with its ability to monitor fuel consumption and diagnostics remotely. Unlike other power sources, this ensures that digital billboards remain operational even during higher stages of load shedding or power outages.

Shamy Naidu, director at Provantage acknowledges the unique challenges faced by the outdoor advertising industry, and by opting for remote monitoring and centralised power solutions, Outdoor Network has minimised the risk of theft without resorting to additions such as inverters, batteries and solar panels, which do not provide the same level of reliability and assurance.

Naidu emphasises Outdoor Network’s commitment to maintaining constant visibility: "We are challenging the status quo, where under normal circumstances, DOOH would suffer during loadshedding. In implementing this solution, that will no longer be the case. Innovative and forward-thinking solutions must continue to drive better service and a more resilient industry, providing ongoing engagement and reach at all times."

"We are continually surveying the DOOH landscape, making adjustments and investing in innovations that deliver even better, more creative solutions for our clients. To keep our clients’ brands top-of-mind in this high-recall environment, our dedication to overcoming challenges and staying at the forefront of the industry is unwavering."

As the industry continues to mitigate the impact of power outages, Outdoor Network urges advertisers not to miss out on the opportunities provided by digital out of home advertising. By utilising the Always On digital rotator network, brands can maintain high-recall engagement and consistent brand visibility every day, making meaningful connections with consumers in the most relevant, high-traffic areas.

Naidu concludes, "With the challenges our industry is facing due to power outages, we will continue to bring innovations to market that solidify our commitment to our clients, our adaptability and our focus on providing the best possible service."

Advertisers seeking to leverage the power of Outdoor Network's reliable and impactful advertising campaigns during load shedding can find out more by contacting az.oc.no@ofni.

Follow Outdoor Network on LinkedIn or visit www.outdoornetwork.co.za.

Provantage
Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
Read more: Outdoor Network, Provantage, Shamy Naidu

