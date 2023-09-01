BehindtheIMC: Industry newcomer, Anganathi Beyile

This week we speak to Red & Yellow student and newcomer in the industry Anganathi Beyile.
Definitely the fact that I am so young and clueless, but have the opportunity to share a stage with seasoned professionals with vast experience in the industry.
Marketers learning that Black consumers are more sophisticated than ever before, leaving room for really creative communication strategies and campaigns.
Purpose Pandering. Whichever side of the political fence you lean on, we can all agree being outspoken about our beliefs can lead to some uncomfortable conversations and sometimes even confrontations.
This is true for all individuals as well as all brands. The ideologies brands choose to endorse need to align with their core audiences. There’s a fine line between standing for something and lecturing others about what they should stand for.
Water.
Learning from those who know far more than me.
Objective-thinkers are an endangered species.
Sometimes the smartest thing you can do is to play dumb. Be a sponge. Assume others know more than you do and you will never stop learning.
