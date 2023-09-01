BehindtheIMC: Industry newcomer, Anganathi Beyile

Leading up to this year's Nedbank IMC Conference, Bizcommunity, as a media partner, presents exclusive profiles of the professionals set to speak at the event on 15 September.

This week we speak to Red & Yellow student and newcomer in the industry Anganathi Beyile.

Anganathi Beyile is a speaker at the upcoming Nedbank IMC Conference. Source: Supplied.

What excited you about the upcoming Nedbank IMC and being a speaker at the event?

Definitely the fact that I am so young and clueless, but have the opportunity to share a stage with seasoned professionals with vast experience in the industry.

What excites you the most about your industry?

Marketers learning that Black consumers are more sophisticated than ever before, leaving room for really creative communication strategies and campaigns.

What upcoming trend is important for the industry and why?

Purpose Pandering. Whichever side of the political fence you lean on, we can all agree being outspoken about our beliefs can lead to some uncomfortable conversations and sometimes even confrontations.

This is true for all individuals as well as all brands. The ideologies brands choose to endorse need to align with their core audiences. There’s a fine line between standing for something and lecturing others about what they should stand for.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Water.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your job?

Learning from those who know far more than me.

What are the most important lessons you have learned in your career?

Objective-thinkers are an endangered species.

What advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

Sometimes the smartest thing you can do is to play dumb. Be a sponge. Assume others know more than you do and you will never stop learning.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference.This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

Now in proud partnership with The Effie Awards South Africa – the world’s preeminent marketing effectiveness award – the Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2023 theme is Marketing UpClose&Personal and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.