    Giving brands real flavour

    15 Jul 2022
    Issued by: The Media Krate
    The brief was simple: 'Show customers what they're really getting'.
    Giving brands real flavour

    We were offered the opportunity to help communicate Famous Brands Steers' new Fried Chicken by painting a wall in their Germiston store, the flagship launch store for their new crispy fried chicken.

    We've seen it all too many times where products, especially painted, are either the wrong colours or are out of proportion. A level of mediocrity that we just don't tolerate at The Media Krate.

    The objective was to create a mouth-watering, realistic-looking meal of fried chicken. Client and consumers both agreed we hit the ball out the park.

    But what makes it so incredibly different?

    We call it 'virtual reality airbrushing'. A technique that our production team has crafted using state-of-the-art tools, scientific colour-coding and brilliant airbrush artistry.

    The combination of these elements allows us to take any digitally designed artwork or high definition picture of your products and replicate it on any size wall, allowing you the reach and influence your brand deserves.

    The Media Krate
    The Media Krate specialises in Unusual Outdoor Media Solutions that are sure-fire to turn heads and hold a hostage audience, focusing on South African Townships, and selected presence in Urban and Affluent Suburbs.



