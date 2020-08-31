Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Primedia Outdoor collaborates with Checkers to create a growing billboard

31 Aug 2020
Issued by: Primedia Outdoor
Announcing the return of their hugely successful Little Garden collectable promotion, Checkers partnered with Primedia Outdoor to create a billboard nursery. The launch of the promotion and the unveiling of the billboard took place on Monday, 24 August 2020 just ahead of spring.

The 7.5m x 5.0m spectacular billboard used to house the plants, is located within Sandown High School on Rivonia Road - one of the busiest arterials into the Sandton CBD, thereby targeting daily commuters including students being dropped off at the school.

The billboard is the temporary home of six different plant types, namely, kale (purple), pelargonium, spinach, kale (variegated), bokchoy, and flat leaf parsley. The carefully selected plants used for this innovative billboard campaign have been planted in the actual flex face, making up two thirds of the creative area and are maintained by an irrigation system that distributes water to the roots of the plants when needed.

The Little Garden initiative encourages children and adults to get outside and spend some quality time together, tending to their seedlings and learning to grow their own fresh herbs, veggies and flowers. Each seedling kit includes a small biodegradable pot, a soil pod, seed paper and a pop-out name tag.

“Little Garden was a hit when we first launched it two years ago, and our customers have repeatedly asked us to bring it back. Gardening is a great activity for young and old, especially now that people are spending so much more time at home,” said Willie Peters, general manager: marketing at Checkers.

Commenting on the Checkers Little Garden Billboard campaign is Peter Lindstrom, sales executive at Primedia Outdoor: “Large static OOH formats encourage innovation and at Primedia Outdoor, we continuously strive to bring innovative concepts to life. We are constantly finding new ways of thinking to go above and beyond customer expectations. We are extremely pleased with the roll-out of this campaign as it illustrates how traditional OOH can be re-thought to create unique and memorable campaigns.”

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.
About Us | News | Contact
