Primedia Outdoor proudly supports #OurSecondChance, the world's biggest digital OOH campaign to date

Primedia Outdoor joined many other Out of Home media owners from across the world in support of the new global digital Out of Home (DOOH) campaign from The World Out of Home Organisation (WOO).

The global #OurSecondChance campaign – believed to be the world’s biggest DOOH campaign to date, launched on Monday, 27 July, in markets like Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia, the Far East including China and Australia. Primedia Outdoor is currently screening the global campaign across their roadside digital networks in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Swaziland, Zambia as well as Zimbabwe and will run the campaign for the duration of August 2020.“Our Second Chance reflects the new post Covid world, in a non-partisan way and highlights the opportunity it gives citizens across the world, to consider their priorities and aspirations,” said Tom Goddard, president at WOO. “New Commercial Arts has produced a stunning campaign that shows the Out of Home industry at its best and most striking: a reminder to advertises and agencies that. As the world re-opens for business, Out of Home remains the only true global broadcast medium," he added.The campaign is the first major campaign from New Commercial Arts, the agency formed in May by adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding with Ian Heartfield from BBH and Rob Curran from Wunderman Thompson. Grand Visual is handling campaign production and distribution.“This was a big brief from a major international organisation and a terrific opportunity for the agency to demonstrate its capabilities in a medium we love on a global stage at a pivotal point in time," said Ian Heartfield, Chief Creative Officer at New Commercial Arts.“The quality and ubiquity of screens around the word make DOOH the perfect medium to address global audiences at scale, centralised localisation and reversioning delivers control and maximises creative impact across the diverse DOOH landscape," said Neil Morris, CEO at Grand Visual.Also commenting on the #OurSecondChance campaign is Jorja Wilkins, Marketing and Marketing Services Executive at Primedia Outdoor, “We are absolutely delighted to be a part of this global initiative that really showcase the power of OOH as a global broadcast medium.”Alongside the massive DOOH campaign will be a major social initiative with the hashtag #OurSecondChance deploying Twitter polls to explore consumer attitudes to the choices and opportunities presented in a world changed by Covid-19.