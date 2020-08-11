#Womensmonth sponsored by

Newzroom Afrika calls for change to South Africa's coat of arms

South Africa's coat of arms does not recognise women. The national symbol of our country, on all official documents from birth to death only bears the image of two men. The time has now come to change that. The time is now to replace the two men with one man and one woman - in a symbolic gesture that will move South Africa forward in a deep and meaningful manner.