Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CBI-electric: low voltageBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


De Ruyter's resignation as Eskom CEO a regrettable blow to the economy, says Prof Parsons

15 Dec 2022
Andre de Ruyter's resignation as CEO of Eskom is a regrettable blow to Eskom and the economy, commented North-West University Business School economist, Professor Raymond Parsons, following the announcement made on Wednesday, 14 December. This comes at a critical stage in SA's energy crisis, he said.
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

De Ruyter is the 11th leader to have left the company in just over a decade. His last day as Eskom CEO will be 31 March.

During 2022, South Africa experienced the most load shedding to date, reaching up to Stage 6 power cuts in recent months following multiple breakdowns at its aging coal-fired power plants.

De Ruyter's resignation "elevates the level of uncertainty around the outlook for Eskom as well raising the risk of future senior management losses at that entity", said Parsons.

"It has been widely recognised that the combination of a lack of energy security and the persistence of Eskom load shedding has been the biggest single threat to SA’s economic performance. Business-related solutions have been urgently needed to stabilise the electricity supply in SA," he said.

Search for new Eskom CEO begins
Search for new Eskom CEO begins

By 15 hours ago

Possible load shedding for up to a year

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer warned last month that planned maintenance could cause load shedding lasting up to a year, with several maintenance projects underway. This includes maintenance of Koeberg Power Station's Unit 1 over six months, which the utility says is unavoidable and critical to ensure that it continues to operate safely.

"This loss of capacity, temporary as it is, will make for a very challenging summer season," Oberholzer said in a statement.

Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year
Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year

By 16 Nov 2022

'Serious systemic factors'

With de Ruyter Eskom's 14th CEO since 2007, Parsons said, "This turnover at the top itself is testimony to serious systemic factors persisting around the governance and politics of Eskom – apart from the obvious long-standing maintenance and capacity problems of an aging electricity infrastructure. There have been just too many mixed messages from government on energy policy in general and on Eskom’s role in particular.

"De Ruyter’s resignation as CEO of Eskom in present circumstances is, therefore, a confidence-sapping development for an economy that presently needs its momentum to be underpinned by stability at Eskom. Business and investors need to be reassured – and confidence rebuilt – on the road ahead now for Eskom," says Parsons.

NextOptions
Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Andre de Ruyter, Professor Raymond Parsons

Related

How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future10 hours ago
Search for new Eskom CEO begins
Search for new Eskom CEO begins15 hours ago
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has resigned
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has resigned1 day ago
Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments
Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments2 days ago
Uganda says it will not renew Eskom's hydropower licences next year
Uganda says it will not renew Eskom's hydropower licences next year3 days ago
Eskom delays Koeberg Power Station maintenance outage
Eskom delays Koeberg Power Station maintenance outage9 Dec 2022
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate9 Dec 2022
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down7 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz