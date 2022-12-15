Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CBI-electric: low voltageBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Search for new Eskom CEO begins

15 Dec 2022
By: Anait Miridzhanian and Kopano Gumbi
Eskom confirmed the resignation of CEO André de Ruyter on Wednesday, 14 December, marking the 11th leader to have left the company in just over a decade.
Andre de Ruyter's last day as Eskom CEO will be 31 March. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Andre de Ruyter's last day as Eskom CEO will be 31 March. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Saddled with creaking coal-fired power stations and a mountain of debt, Eskom has struggled for years to meet electricity demand in the country.

This year the most electricity has been shed from the national grid to date, with record power cuts leading to public frustration, damaged businesses and prompted calls for resignations at Eskom.

De Ruyter has agreed to stay beyond his stipulated 30-days' notice period as the utility tries to find a replacement, the company's chairman Mpho Makwana said in a statement after news of the resignation leaked to media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been trying reform Eskom to make it more efficient since becoming head of state in 2018 but his administration has made slow progress.

Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year
Eskom says maintenance work could worsen load shedding for a year

By 16 Nov 2022

New board of directors

South Africa's cabinet in September appointed a new board of directors at Eskom headed by Makwana, who previously served on the Eskom board and also chairs the Nedbank board. He was handed the task of reviewing de Ruyter's performance as well as that of the entire management.

De Ruyter officially became CEO at Eskom in January 2020 moving from packaging company Nampak. He had also spent more than 20 years with petrochemicals group Sasol in several senior roles.

"I wish all the hard working people of Eskom well," de Ruyter said in the statement released by Eskom.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, under whose mandate the utility falls, thanked de Ruyter for his resilience in "carrying an enormous burden on behalf of South Africa".

De Ruyter's last day will be 31 March.

Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer said in September the plans to end recurring power cuts could take at least a year to deliver results.

The utility has been burdened with unsustainable debt levels and tariffs that are not yet cost-reflective.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Cyril Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan, Mpho Makwana, André de Ruyter, Jan Oberholzer

Related

How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future10 hours ago
De Ruyter's resignation as Eskom CEO a regrettable blow to the economy, says Prof Parsons
De Ruyter's resignation as Eskom CEO a regrettable blow to the economy, says Prof Parsons13 hours ago
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has resigned
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has resigned1 day ago
Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments
Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments2 days ago
Uganda says it will not renew Eskom's hydropower licences next year
Uganda says it will not renew Eskom's hydropower licences next year3 days ago
Eskom delays Koeberg Power Station maintenance outage
Eskom delays Koeberg Power Station maintenance outage9 Dec 2022
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate9 Dec 2022
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down7 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz