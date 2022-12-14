Industries

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has resigned

14 Dec 2022
By: Anait Miridzhanian and James Macharia Chege
According to a report from News24, Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter has resigned.
Andre de Ruyter resigns as Eskom CEO. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Andre de Ruyter resigns as Eskom CEO. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

De Ruyter took up the reins at Eskom in January 2020.

The publication says Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana is expected to step into the chief executive role.

The utility, whose aging fleet of coal-fired power stations is prone to faults, has struggled to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

Understanding Eskom's high failure rate
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate

By 9 Dec 2022

By 9 Dec 2022

It ramped up load shedding a week ago to Stage 6, repeating the worst outage level on record and putting further strain on households and businesses. Stage 6 power cuts require up to 6,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid and mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Andre de Ruyter

