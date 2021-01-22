Sales News South Africa

Menu

Retail Trends 2021

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Retail sales slump continues, dropping 4% in November

22 Jan 2021
South Africa's retail trade sales decreased by 4% year-on-year in November 2020, falling for the eighth consecutive month.


According to the Stats SA report, the main negative contributors to the 4,0% decrease were: all ‘other’ retailers (contributing -3,2 percentage points); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing -1,1 percentage points); and general dealers (contributing -1,1 percentage points).

Muted Black Friday shopping activity


FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi points out that the 4% decline was noticeably bigger in comparison to the 2.3% decline recorded in October (revised down from 1.8% y/y), which suggests that shopping activity during Black Friday was more muted in 2020 compared to the previous years.

"Nevertheless, sales volumes rebounded by 1.8% on a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, following a decline of 0.5% m/m in October (as consumers delayed some of their purchases in anticipation of specials)," Mkhwanazi adds.

The largest negative annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (-26,1%); and retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (-5,6%). Once again, hardware material and household furniture were the strongest performing categories, recording 14% y/y and 7.8% y/y respectively.

"We attribute these trends to the pandemic-induced loss of buying power and changes in consumer behaviour (as people spend more time at home and limit their spending to essential goods)," says Mkhwanazi.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 1,8% in November 2020 compared with October 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of -0,5% in October 2020 and 1,1% in September 2020. In the three months ended November 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 4,3% compared with the previous three months.

#BizTrends2021: A challenging year anticipated for SA retailers

The circular relationship between retail sales, consumer spending and employment in SA means retailers are unlikely to be able to 'sell' themselves out of the situation in which they now find themselves...

By Tasmika Ramlakan 2 days ago


Sales outlook


"In all, retail sales volumes have performed better than initially expected, supported by the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) payments, the government’s extended social grants programmes and the low interest rate environment. However, this support is now subsiding.

"Pressure on volumes will be exacerbated by the resurgence of Covid-19 infections and the subsequent reintroduction of lockdown in December. These factors, combined with rising food and fuel prices, bode ill for the short-term retail sales outlook. In the same breath, the longer-term outlook remains uninspiring, weighed on by rising unemployment and generally low consumer sentiment," concludes Mkhwanazi.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: retail sales, Black Friday, FNB, Stats SA, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, SA retail

Related

#BizTrends2021: A challenging year anticipated for SA retailers2 days ago
Pieter Boone to succeed Richard Brasher as Pick n Pay CEO14 Jan 2021
2020 digital holiday sales climb to $1.1tn globally - Salesforce13 Jan 2021
Manufacturing production down 3.5% in November13 Jan 2021
#BizTrends2021: Franchising post-Covid - 5 trends to watch8 Jan 2021
RLC November retail report reveals subdued clothing retail sales4 Jan 2021
Issuing, acceptance, collection of cheques to cease from 31 December29 Dec 2020
SA consumers plan to spend much less this festive season - SAS14 Dec 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz