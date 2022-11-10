Industries

Joe Public ranked number 1 agency at 2022 Pendoring Awards

10 Nov 2022
Issued by: Joe Public
This year's Pendoring Awards ceremony took place on 3 November 2022, aptly themed #LetYourLanguageLoose, the event showcased the top advertising in SA's indigenous languages. Joe Public and its clients collected a total of 23 awards, which included 4 Golds, 5 Craft Golds, 6 Silvers and 8 Craft Certificates. As a result, the agency was ranked number one.
Joe Public ranked number 1 agency at 2022 Pendoring Awards

The Pendoring Awards encourages the creative evolution of indigenous language communication. The awards are most renowned in South Africa for rewarding creative content in all official South African languages and are highly contested by the top creative players in the industry.

Joe Public prides itself on delivering on its purpose of growth, and we believe the most effective way of achieving this is by creating work that resonates with South Africans in a relevant and insightful way – and diversity in language is an essential vehicle for this growth through creative excellence.

"Winning 23 Pendoring awards this year affirms our commitment to excellence in our industry and is a testament to our ongoing drive for transformation, diversity and inclusivity," says Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public.

In her latest thought-provoking opinion-editorial piece, Joe Public's Co-Managing Director, Mpume Ngobese, expressed the importance of rooting creativity in South African culture.

"In a country as diverse as South Africa, with 12 official languages, English is spoken at home by just 9.6% of the population consisting now of 60 971 807 people. With most brand communication taking place in English, there are many missed opportunities for them to gain more market share, attract more users or reach lapsed users. Herein lies the problem – you don't gain market share by speaking to people in a language that is foreign to them," writes Mpume.

“The personality of its nation shapes a brand's personality. The sooner brands realise this and take steps to make this an inclusive country where everyone and every culture is recognised and celebrated, brands will begin to see that marketing, when executed properly, is an investment that yields fruitful results."

Pendoring Awards 2022 Joe Public wins

Digital Communication

Craft CertificateDigital Crafts – Use of TechnologyJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving

Film

GoldOnline Film & CommercialsJoe Public UnitedCastle Milk StoutLast Stories Of Culture
SilverNon-Broadcast Video and FilmJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenTaxi TV
SilverBranded Content FilmJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenTaxi TV

Integrated Communication

GoldIntegrated Multimedia – CampaignJoe Public UnitedCastle Milk StoutLast Stories Of Culture

Out-of-Home

Campaign SilverIn-storeJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler – School

Print Communication

Campaign SilverNewspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-enetjie Jolandie
GoldTactical Use of PrintJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenIsolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
Campaign Craft GoldIndoor PostersJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Biology
Campaign Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
Campaign Craft GoldPrint & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedOne School at a Time
Campaign Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Nose
Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenIsolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
Craft GoldPrint & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedNedbankMoney Nightmares
Campaign Craft GoldPrint & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-enetjie Jolandie
Campaign Craft CertificatePrint & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Nose

Radio

Campaign GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx-boyfriend
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Elbow
SilverBranded Content – Radio & AudioJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving
Campaign Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx-boyfriend
Campaign Craft CertificateRadio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Middle Finger
Craft CertificateRadio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankConfessions Of A Non-Homeowner - M'jolo
Campaign Craft CertificateRadio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx-boyfriend


Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Read more: Joe Public, Pendoring Awards, Xolisa Dyeshana, Mpume Ngobese

