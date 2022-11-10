Most Read
Joe Public ranked number 1 agency at 2022 Pendoring Awards
The Pendoring Awards encourages the creative evolution of indigenous language communication. The awards are most renowned in South Africa for rewarding creative content in all official South African languages and are highly contested by the top creative players in the industry.
Joe Public prides itself on delivering on its purpose of growth, and we believe the most effective way of achieving this is by creating work that resonates with South Africans in a relevant and insightful way – and diversity in language is an essential vehicle for this growth through creative excellence.
"Winning 23 Pendoring awards this year affirms our commitment to excellence in our industry and is a testament to our ongoing drive for transformation, diversity and inclusivity," says Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public.
In her latest thought-provoking opinion-editorial piece, Joe Public's Co-Managing Director, Mpume Ngobese, expressed the importance of rooting creativity in South African culture.
"In a country as diverse as South Africa, with 12 official languages, English is spoken at home by just 9.6% of the population consisting now of 60 971 807 people. With most brand communication taking place in English, there are many missed opportunities for them to gain more market share, attract more users or reach lapsed users. Herein lies the problem – you don't gain market share by speaking to people in a language that is foreign to them," writes Mpume.
“The personality of its nation shapes a brand's personality. The sooner brands realise this and take steps to make this an inclusive country where everyone and every culture is recognised and celebrated, brands will begin to see that marketing, when executed properly, is an investment that yields fruitful results."
Pendoring Awards 2022 Joe Public wins
Digital Communication
|Craft Certificate
|Digital Crafts – Use of Technology
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
Film
|Gold
|Online Film & Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Castle Milk Stout
|Last Stories Of Culture
|Silver
|Non-Broadcast Video and Film
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Taxi TV
|Silver
|Branded Content Film
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Taxi TV
Integrated Communication
|Gold
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Joe Public United
|Castle Milk Stout
|Last Stories Of Culture
Out-of-Home
|Campaign Silver
|In-store
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler – School
Print Communication
|Campaign Silver
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-enetjie Jolandie
|Gold
|Tactical Use of Print
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Isolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Indoor Posters
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Biology
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Nose
|Craft Certificate
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Isolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
|Craft Gold
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Money Nightmares
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-enetjie Jolandie
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Nose
Radio
|Campaign Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex-boyfriend
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Elbow
|Silver
|Branded Content – Radio & Audio
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex-boyfriend
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Middle Finger
|Craft Certificate
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Confessions Of A Non-Homeowner - M'jolo
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex-boyfriend
