Pendoring Award winners announced!

The Pendoring Awards announced their 2022 winners on 3 November.

Image supplied: The Pendoring Award winners were announced at a ceremony on 3 November

The ceremony at which the awards were announced centred on this year’s campaign theme of ‘Let Your Language Loose’, at the UJ Arts Centre in Johannesburg.

"From moving entertainment to meeting our winners, it was an exciting evening celebrating the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards," says Eben Keun, Pendoring's general manager.

The evening celebrated 13 Gold Pendorings, 28 Silver Pendorings, 13 Gold Craft Certificates and 37 Craft Certificates to agencies and schools. This year's Prestigious Umpetha Award went to M&C Saatchi Abel for their Chickenland: Nando’s Delivery entry, Sthu-thu-thu!. The campaign also won in multiple Radio and Audio categories.

The 2022 Overall Student Winner went to Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography for Woorde het Vlerke, a meaning-driven game. The game provides a wholesome experience that can teach the power of words, to distinguish between words that hurt and words that make individuals stronger.

"Thank you to all the agencies, publishing houses and schools that entered the Pendoring Awards this year. We've had a 12.5% increase in entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially as this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032)," says Keun.

"Thank you also to our adjudicators and jury president, Nkgabiseng Motau for making today possible. You were tasked with the challenging decision of selecting the winners from this bumper crop of beautiful work this year," he concludes.

The winners of the 2022 Pendoring Awards are: