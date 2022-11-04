Most Read
Pendoring Award winners announced!
The ceremony at which the awards were announced centred on this year’s campaign theme of ‘Let Your Language Loose’, at the UJ Arts Centre in Johannesburg.
"From moving entertainment to meeting our winners, it was an exciting evening celebrating the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards," says Eben Keun, Pendoring's general manager.
The evening celebrated 13 Gold Pendorings, 28 Silver Pendorings, 13 Gold Craft Certificates and 37 Craft Certificates to agencies and schools. This year's Prestigious Umpetha Award went to M&C Saatchi Abel for their Chickenland: Nando’s Delivery entry, Sthu-thu-thu!. The campaign also won in multiple Radio and Audio categories.
The 2022 Overall Student Winner went to Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography for Woorde het Vlerke, a meaning-driven game. The game provides a wholesome experience that can teach the power of words, to distinguish between words that hurt and words that make individuals stronger.
"Thank you to all the agencies, publishing houses and schools that entered the Pendoring Awards this year. We've had a 12.5% increase in entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially as this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032)," says Keun.
"Thank you also to our adjudicators and jury president, Nkgabiseng Motau for making today possible. You were tasked with the challenging decision of selecting the winners from this bumper crop of beautiful work this year," he concludes.
The winners of the 2022 Pendoring Awards are:
|PRESTIGIOUS UMPETHA AWARD
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Prestigious-Umpetha Award
|Radio Station Commercials
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Chickenland: Nando's Delivery
|Sthu-thu-thu!
|OVERALL STUDENT WINNER
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Student Overall Winner
|Radio Station Commercials
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Woorde het Vlerke
|Woorde het Vlerke
|DIGITAL COMMUNICATION
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|Vat 'n Afri-kans!
|Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|Vat 'n Afri-kans!
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|BOOMTOWN
|Nestlé Ricoffy 3in1
|Qala Manje FM
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
|DESIGN
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Futura
|Nike
|Shapa Soweto
|Campaign Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - English
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Author: Refiloe Moahloli, Illustrator: Zinelda McDonald, Publisher: Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Uyathandwa
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Author: Tshwanelo Serumola, Illustrator: Subi Bosa, Published by: Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Ke bopegile sentle
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Author: Jaco Jacobs, Illustrator: Tumi K Steyn, Publisher: Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Jy is 'n wens
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Author: Amonge Elethu Sinxoto, Illustrator: Lebohang Thato Sekwelenkwe, Publisher: New Africa Books
|New Africa Books
|my BIG name
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|KOER 2.0 Dating App
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - English
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Today Brand Studio Pty Ltd
|Khaya's Kitchen
|Khaya Sans Typeface
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - isiXhosa
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Futura
|Nike
|Shapa Type
|FILM
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Castle Milk Stout
|Last Stories Of Culture
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Afropulse Media
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Taxi TV
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Taxi TV
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|HelloFCB+
|Ninety One
|Isn't it time to change how you see investing?
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees
|Gekerfde lig - Carving light
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Afropulse Media
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Afropulse Media
|SuperSport
|Nedbank Cup
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|HelloFCB+
|Ninety One
|Isn't it time to change how you see investing?
|Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|INTEGRATED COMMUNICATION
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Castle Milk Stout
|Last Stories Of Culture
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|Vat 'n Afri-kans!
|OUT OF HOME
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler – School
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Today Brand Studio Pty Ltd
|Khaya's Kitchen
|#StartWithUmpako
|PRINT COMMUNICATION
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Isolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Biology
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Biology
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Nose
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Isolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
|Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Money Nightmares
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Boady Parts - Nose
|RADIO
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Campaign Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Chickenland: Nando's Delivery
|Sthu-thu-thu!
|Campaign Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex boyfriend
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Elbow
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex boyfriend
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Middle Finger
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Confessions Of A Non-Homeowner - M'jolo
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|8909,0
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Chickenland: Nando's Delivery
|Sthu-thu-thu!
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex boyfriend
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|STUDENT AWARDS
|PRIZE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|North-West University
|Rou
|Rou - Vimeo Channel Branding
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|IIE-Vega
|Koo Baked Beans
|Muddy Braai
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|SAN Parks
|Waar die Blommekinders Baljaar
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|IIE - Vega
|Bakers Zoo Biscuits
|Handtjies Klap Koekies Bak
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|IIE-Vega
|Fokof Lager
|Vir wat sě jy fokof?
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Woorde het Vlerke
|Woorde het Vlerke
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|IIE-Vega
|Waze
|#sediteg / #ishokahle
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Stellenbosch University
|Lower income preschool children in South Africa.
|Let's dlala!
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|KleinVis
|KleinVis
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Kwaaie Baba Peuterkos
|Amy Gajjar - Kwaaie Baba Peuterkos
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot
|Kuberklank
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|The Open Window
|N/A
|Fun Topia Zine
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Kindred Spirits
|Die Gees is Dikker as Water
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|University of Johannesburg
|Appeliefie
|Appeliefie - vir jeug en langer leef
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Self-authored
|RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
|Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|KleinVis
|KleinVis
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar
|18 jaar later
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|The Open Window
|N/A Self-promotional
|Oos Wes Creations
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|SAN Parks
|Waar die Blommekinders Baljaar
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot
|Soetsisters
|Craft Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot
|Kuber Klank
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar
|18 jaar later
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Youth Cafe's City of Cape Town
|Be Brighter
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Station Commercials
|STELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY
|SELF-AUTHORED
|RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
|Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|IIE-Vega
|Durex
|Seksie Perfeksie