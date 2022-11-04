Industries

Pendoring Award winners announced!

4 Nov 2022
The Pendoring Awards announced their 2022 winners on 3 November.
Image supplied: The Pendoring Award winners were announced at a ceremony on 3 November
Image supplied: The Pendoring Award winners were announced at a ceremony on 3 November

The ceremony at which the awards were announced centred on this year’s campaign theme of ‘Let Your Language Loose’, at the UJ Arts Centre in Johannesburg.

"From moving entertainment to meeting our winners, it was an exciting evening celebrating the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards," says Eben Keun, Pendoring's general manager.

The evening celebrated 13 Gold Pendorings, 28 Silver Pendorings, 13 Gold Craft Certificates and 37 Craft Certificates to agencies and schools. This year's Prestigious Umpetha Award went to M&C Saatchi Abel for their Chickenland: Nando’s Delivery entry, Sthu-thu-thu!. The campaign also won in multiple Radio and Audio categories.

The 2022 Overall Student Winner went to Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography for Woorde het Vlerke, a meaning-driven game. The game provides a wholesome experience that can teach the power of words, to distinguish between words that hurt and words that make individuals stronger.

"Thank you to all the agencies, publishing houses and schools that entered the Pendoring Awards this year. We've had a 12.5% increase in entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially as this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032)," says Keun.

Pendoring Awards finalists announced!
Pendoring Awards finalists announced!

27 Oct 2022

"Thank you also to our adjudicators and jury president, Nkgabiseng Motau for making today possible. You were tasked with the challenging decision of selecting the winners from this bumper crop of beautiful work this year," he concludes.

The winners of the 2022 Pendoring Awards are:

PRESTIGIOUS UMPETHA AWARD
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Prestigious-Umpetha AwardRadio Station CommercialsM&C Saatchi AbelChickenland: Nando's DeliverySthu-thu-thu!
OVERALL STUDENT WINNER
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Student Overall WinnerRadio Station CommercialsStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyWoorde het VlerkeWoorde het Vlerke
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
GoldRadio Station CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpKOERVat 'n Afri-kans!
Craft GoldRadio Station Commercials8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpKOERVat 'n Afri-kans!
Craft CertificateRadio Station Commercials8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsBOOMTOWNNestlé Ricoffy 3in1Qala Manje FM
Craft CertificateRadio Station Commercials8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Craft CertificateRadio Station Commercials8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
DESIGN
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
GoldRadio Station CommercialsFuturaNikeShapa Soweto
Campaign GoldRadio Station CommercialsAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - English
GoldRadio Station CommercialsAuthor: Refiloe Moahloli, Illustrator: Zinelda McDonald, Publisher: Pan MacmillanPan MacmillanUyathandwa
GoldRadio Station CommercialsAuthor: Tshwanelo Serumola, Illustrator: Subi Bosa, Published by: Pan MacmillanPan MacmillanKe bopegile sentle
SilverRadio Station CommercialsAuthor: Jaco Jacobs, Illustrator: Tumi K Steyn, Publisher: Pan MacmillanPan MacmillanJy is 'n wens
SilverRadio Station CommercialsAuthor: Amonge Elethu Sinxoto, Illustrator: Lebohang Thato Sekwelenkwe, Publisher: New Africa BooksNew Africa Booksmy BIG name
SilverRadio Station CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpKOERKOER 2.0 Dating App
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Campaign Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - English
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsToday Brand Studio Pty LtdKhaya's KitchenKhaya Sans Typeface
Campaign Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - isiXhosa
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsFuturaNikeShapa Type
FILM
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
SilverRadio Station CommercialsHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedCastle Milk StoutLast Stories Of Culture
SilverRadio Station CommercialsAfropulse MediaNedbankNedbank Cup
SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenTaxi TV
SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenTaxi TV
SilverRadio Station CommercialsRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsHelloFCB+Ninety OneIsn't it time to change how you see investing?
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsSentient CreativekykNET SilwerskermfeesGekerfde lig - Carving light
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsAfropulse MediaNedbankNedbank Cup
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsAfropulse MediaSuperSportNedbank Cup
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsHelloFCB+Ninety OneIsn't it time to change how you see investing?
Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
INTEGRATED COMMUNICATION
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedCastle Milk StoutLast Stories Of Culture
SilverRadio Station CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpKOERVat 'n Afri-kans!
OUT OF HOME
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler – School
SilverRadio Station CommercialsMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
SilverRadio Station CommercialsToday Brand Studio Pty LtdKhaya's Kitchen#StartWithUmpako
PRINT COMMUNICATION
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenIsolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
Campaign Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Biology
Campaign Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
Campaign Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Biology
Campaign Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Nose
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenIsolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankMoney Nightmares
Campaign Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
Campaign Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Boady Parts - Nose
RADIO
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Campaign GoldRadio Station CommercialsM&C Saatchi AbelChickenland: Nando's DeliverySthu-thu-thu!
Campaign GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx boyfriend
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Elbow
SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving
Campaign Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx boyfriend
Campaign Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Middle Finger
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankConfessions Of A Non-Homeowner - M'jolo
Craft CertificateRadio Station Commercials8909,0Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsM&C Saatchi AbelChickenland: Nando's DeliverySthu-thu-thu!
Campaign Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx boyfriend
Craft CertificateRadio Station Commercials8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
STUDENT AWARDS
PRIZECATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
SilverRadio Station CommercialsNorth-West UniversityRouRou - Vimeo Channel Branding
SilverRadio Station CommercialsIIE-VegaKoo Baked BeansMuddy Braai
SilverRadio Station CommercialsRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSAN ParksWaar die Blommekinders Baljaar
SilverRadio Station CommercialsIIE - VegaBakers Zoo BiscuitsHandtjies Klap Koekies Bak
SilverRadio Station CommercialsIIE-VegaFokof LagerVir wat sě jy fokof?
GoldRadio Station CommercialsStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyWoorde het VlerkeWoorde het Vlerke
SilverRadio Station CommercialsIIE-VegaWaze#sediteg / #ishokahle
SilverRadio Station CommercialsStellenbosch UniversityLower income preschool children in South Africa.Let's dlala!
GoldRadio Station CommercialsRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKleinVisKleinVis
SilverRadio Station CommercialsRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKwaaie Baba PeuterkosAmy Gajjar - Kwaaie Baba Peuterkos
SilverRadio Station CommercialsNorth-West UniversityTaalgenootKuberklank
SilverRadio Station CommercialsThe Open WindowN/AFun Topia Zine
GoldRadio Station CommercialsRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKindred SpiritsDie Gees is Dikker as Water
SilverRadio Station CommercialsUniversity of JohannesburgAppeliefieAppeliefie - vir jeug en langer leef
SilverRadio Station CommercialsStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographySelf-authoredRULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKleinVisKleinVis
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsNorth-West UniversityTaalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar18 jaar later
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsThe Open WindowN/A Self-promotionalOos Wes Creations
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSAN ParksWaar die Blommekinders Baljaar
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsNorth-West UniversityTaalgenootSoetsisters
Craft GoldRadio Station CommercialsNorth-West UniversityTaalgenootKuber Klank
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsNorth-West UniversityTaalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar18 jaar later
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessYouth Cafe's City of Cape TownBe Brighter
Craft CertificateRadio Station CommercialsSTELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHYSELF-AUTHOREDRULES OF ENGAGEMENT
SilverRadio Station CommercialsIIE-VegaDurexSeksie Perfeksie
advertising awards, digital media, branding, Eben Keun, Pendoring Awards, South African advertising

