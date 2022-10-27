Most Read
Pendoring Awards finalists announced!
“We’ve had a 12.5% increase in entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially because this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032),” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s general manager.
“Leave your English at home and #LetYourLanguageLoose with us as we meet the finalists, announce the winners and celebrate the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards next week,” Keun continues.
At the awards event this year, 10 artists including musicians, dancers, singers, poets, performers, and visual artists will be performing entertainment interludes and co-creating collaborative texts. The works will encapsulate a range of indigenous language manifestations, from hauntingly beautiful re-interpretations of traditional songs and poems to comedic skits and visceral choreography accompanied by experimental live visuals on a big screen.
The winners will be announced at the UJ Arts Centre (Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park, Johannesburg) on 3 November 2022. Tickets can be purchased here, with prices that range from R680-R880.
Pendoring is the platform that embraces country and industry to promote, unify and celebrate the richness of South Africa’s creative content in all its indigenous languages.
The finalists are as follows:
|DESIGN
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Logos
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees
|10de kykNET Silwerskermfees
|Logos
|Futura
|Ezulwini
|The Earth is a gift to mankind.
|Identity Programmes
|Futura
|Nike
|Shapa Soweto
|Identity Programmes
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees
|10de kykNET Silwerskermfees
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - Sesotho
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - isiXhosa
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - Tshivenda
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - isiZulu
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - SiSwati
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - Afrikaans
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - XiTsonga
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - Sepedi
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - isiNdebele
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - Setswana
|General Design
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - English
|General Design
|Sankofa Mode
|This is an indigenous colouring book for all ages
|The Afro-Alphabet colouring book
|General Design
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Coca-Cola South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|General Design
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Posters & Environmental Graphics
|Futura
|Nike
|Shapa Environmental Graphics
|Posters & Environmental Graphics
|Futura
|Nike
|Shapa Tapestry
|Publication Design – Single element
|Nudge
|Tafelberg Uitgewers
|Nuwe Geskiedenis van Suid Afrika
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Uyathandwa
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Ke bopegile sentle
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Jy is 'n wens
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|New Africa Books
|my BIG name
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Die baie baie snaakse boek
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|New Africa Books
|Multilingual 123
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|New Africa Books (PTY) LTD
|What Does Mpumi Eat?
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|New Africa Books
|I am Fire
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|New Africa Books
|Soweto Tea Party
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|New Africa Books
|NOZINCWADI - Mother of Books
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan
|Pan Macmillan
|Angingedwa
|Design for Digital
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|KOER 2.0 Dating App
|Design Mixed Media Campaign
|Futura
|Nike
|Shapa Soweto
|Design Crafts – Writing for Design
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Design Crafts – Writing for Design
|BRAVE GROUP
|BRAVE GROUP
|HERITAGE DAY
|Design Crafts – Illustration
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - Afrikaans
|Design Crafts – Illustration
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - English
|Design Crafts – Illustration
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Design Crafts – Typography
|Today Brand Studio Pty Ltd
|Khaya's Kitchen
|Khaya Sans Typeface
|Design Crafts – Typography
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - Tshivenda
|Design Crafts – Typography
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mat - isiXhosa
|Design Crafts – Typography
|Abnormal
|Craft Homes
|Mzansi Mats - Setswana
|Design Crafts – Typography
|Futura
|Nike
|Shapa Type
|DIGITAL COMMUNICATION
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Digital Crafts – Writing
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Digital Crafts – Writing
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|Vat 'n Afri-kans!
|Digital Crafts – Writing
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
|Digital Crafts – Writing
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Digital Crafts – Writing
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Emazweni Magayeng"
|Digital Crafts – Writing
|BRAVE GROUP
|BRAVE GROUP
|HERITAGE DAY
|Digital Crafts – Use of Technology
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
|Digital Crafts – Use of Technology
|BOOMTOWN
|Nestlé Ricoffy 3in1
|Qala Manje FM
|Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
|Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Emazweni Magayeng"
|Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design
|BOOMTOWN
|Nestlé Ricoffy 3in1
|Qala Manje FM
|FILM
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|HelloFCB+
|Ninety One
|Isn't it time to change how you see investing?
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Buddy Ons is Terug
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|Afropulse Media
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|HaasXSwitch
|Media 24 Landbou.com
|Weerberig
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|HaasXSwitch
|Media 24 Landbou.com
|Meesterkok
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|Clearwater
|kykNET
|Plaasjapie
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|Afropulse Media
|Comedy Central
|Comedy Central Open Window
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|Clearwater
|kykNET
|Wie Word ’n Miljoenêr
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|HaasXSwitch
|Media 24 Landbou.com
|Koeitjies en Kalfies
|Online Film & Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Castle Milk Stout
|Last Stories Of Culture
|Online Film & Commercials
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|Vat 'n Afri-kans!
|Online Film & Commercials
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|Online Film & Commercials
|Clearwater
|kykNET
|Tolerance
|Online Film & Commercials
|Rapt Creative
|BALLANTINES
|Stay True Cities
|Online Film & Commercials
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees
|Gekerfde lig - Carving light
|TV Trailers and Content Promos
|Afropulse Media
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup
|TV Trailers and Content Promos
|Clearwater
|kykNET
|Plaasjapie
|TV Trailers and Content Promos
|Afropulse Media
|Comedy Central
|Comedy Central Open Window
|TV Trailers and Content Promos
|Afropulse Media
|DStv Compact
|DStv Compact Open Window
|Non-Broadcast Video and Film
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Taxi TV
|Branded Content Film
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Taxi TV
|Branded Content Film
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Branded Content Film
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Film Crafts – Direction
|HelloFCB+
|Ninety One
|Isn't it time to change how you see investing?
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees
|Gekerfde lig - Carving light
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Clearwater
|kykNET
|Plaasjapie
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees
|Gekerfde lig - Carving light
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Afropulse Media
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Afropulse Media
|DStv Compact
|DStv Compact Open Window
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Afropulse Media
|SuperSport
|Nedbank Cup
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Film Crafts – Writing
|BRAVE GROUP
|BRAVE GROUP
|HERITAGE DAY
|Film Crafts – Production Design
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Film Crafts – Animation
|HelloFCB+
|Ninety One
|Isn't it time to change how you see investing?
|Film Crafts – Animation
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|Film Crafts – Special Visual Effects
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Buddy Ons is Terug
|Film Crafts – Editing
|Retroviral
|Ryobi
|Map1mp1
|Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed Music
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain's Whisky
|Bain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
|Film Crafts – Performance
|Afropulse Media
|DStv Comedy Central
|Comedy Central Open Window
|INTEGRATED COMMUNICATION
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Joe Public United
|Castle Milk Stout
|Last Stories Of Culture
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|KOER
|Vat 'n Afri-kans!
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp
|Rapport
|Dis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Coca-Cola South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Sauce Advertising
|Wimpy
|Our Stories, Your Language
|LIVE
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Live Events
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees
|10de kykNET Silwerskermfees
|OUT OF HOME
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Outdoor Media
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Gautrain
|Gausheshe
|Outdoor Media
|Clockwork
|Clockwork
|Green Door - #RewriteOurProverbs
|Outdoor Media
|Avatar Agency
|KFC
|Dlamini Joro
|In-store
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler – School
|In-store
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler – Office
|In-store
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler – Home
|Direct Mail
|Machine_
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Direct Mail
|Today Brand Studio Pty Ltd
|Khaya's Kitchen
|#StartWithUmpako
|Direct Mail
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Coca-Cola South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|PRINT COMMUNICATION
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Speelgoedwinkel
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Money Nightmares
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts – Ear
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Boday Parts – Eyebrow
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts – Nose
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Drumstick
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Thigh
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Wing
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Blind Spot Monitor Corolla
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Blind Spot Monitor Corolla Hatch
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Blind Spot Monitor
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Blind Spot Monitor Fortuner
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Blind Spot Monitor Corolla Cross
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|n Liedjie vir Elke Pad Word Wakker
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|n Liedjie vir Elke Pad Ou Ryperd
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|n Liedjie vir Elke Pad Baby Tjokits
|Tactical Use of Print
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Isolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
|Indoor Posters
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Biology
|Indoor Posters
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Chemistry
|Indoor Posters
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Economics
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Biology
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Economics
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Chemistry
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Speelgoedwinkel
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts – Nose
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Ear
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Eyebrow
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Biology
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Chemistry
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|One School at a Time
|Street Smarts - Economics
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Nose
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Ear
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Eyebrow
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Isolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Money Nightmares
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Speelgoedwinkel
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Tot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Boady Parts - Nose
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Eyebrow
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Ear
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler - School
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler - Office
|Print & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Smallest Big Hunger Filler - Home
|RADIO
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|Radio Station Commercials
|MC Saatchi Abel (Pty) Ltd
|Chickenland: Nando's Delivery
|Sthu-thu-thu!
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex boyfriend
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Date of Birth
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Boarding School
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Elbow
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Middle Finger
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Ear
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank -Home Loans
|Confessions Of A Non-Homeowner - Mekete
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Be Careful What You Wish For
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Confessions Of A Non-Homeowner: School Holidays
|Radio Station Commercials
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Johan & Johnny
|Radio Station Commercials
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Martinus & Mandisa
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Flies
|Branded Content – Radio & Audio
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
|Branded Content – Radio & Audio
|Joe Public United
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Are We There Yet?
|Branded Content – Radio & Audio
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Martinus & Mandisa
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Johan & Johnny
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Flies
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex boyfriend
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Boarding School
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Date of Birth
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Middle Finger
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Ear
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Envious Body Parts - Elbow
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Confessions Of A Non-Homeowner - M'jolo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Confessions Of A Non-Homeowner - Mekete
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Confessions Of A Non-Homeowner - School Holidays
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Be Careful What You Wish For
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Flies
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Johan & Johnny
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Martinus & Mandisa
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Sounds of Craving
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Emazweni Magayeng"
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|MC Saatchi Abel (Pty) Ltd
|Chickenland: Nando's Delivery
|Sthu-thu-thu!
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Ex boyfriend
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Boarding School
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank
|Date of Birth
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|8909
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Johan & Johnny
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|Martinus & Mandisa
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|King James, part of Accenture Song
|Mortein
|Don't Give Them Applause - Flies
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Net#work BBDO
|Childline
|Captain Mrembula
|STUDENT AWARDS
|CATEGORY
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|TITLE
|TV, Cinema commercials & Online Advertising
|North-West University
|North-West University
|n Mondvol
|TV, Cinema commercials & Online Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Schick
|Doen Jou Ding
|TV, Cinema commercials & Online Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Ace
|Without Ace, awukho umcimbi!
|Motion Graphic Design
|North-West University
|Rou
|Rou - Vimeo Channel Branding
|Motion Graphic Design
|IIE-Vega
|Gender Based Violence
|Yini Indoda
|Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|IIE-Vega
|Koo Baked Beans
|Muddy Braai
|Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|AAA School of Advertising
|Land Rover
|Mong Mabu
|Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|AAA School of Advertising
|Cadbury
|Classic Soul Snatcher
|Magazine Advertising
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|JIK
|Hou Dit Skoon
|Magazine Advertising
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|Lucky Star
|Flavour on a Whole New Scale
|Magazine Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Simba
|Los dit ook uit!
|Magazine Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Simba
|Los uit!
|Indoor Posters
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|SAN Parks
|Waar die Blommekinders Baljaar
|Indoor Posters
|University of Johannesburg
|Freshpak Rooibos
|Share a brew with a bru
|Website or Microsite
|IIE - Vega
|Bakers Zoo Biscuits
|Handtjies Klap Koekies Bak
|Website or Microsite
|AAA School of Advertising
|Fine Music Radio
|Dag vol Jazz
|Social Media
|IIE-Vega
|Fokof Lager
|Vir wat se jy fokof?
|Social Media
|IIE-Vega
|Doom
|Tsek!
|Digital Applications, Games & Interactive Tools
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Woorde het Vlerke
|Woorde het Vlerke
|Digital Applications, Games & Interactive Tools
|IIE-Vega
|Waze
|#sediteg / #ishokahle
|Mobile Media
|Stellenbosch University
|Lower income preschool children in South Africa.
|Let's dlala!
|Identity Programmes
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|KleinVis
|KleinVis
|Identity Programmes
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Kwaaie Baba Peuterkos
|Amy Gajjar - Kwaaie Baba Peuterkos
|Identity Programmes
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Dr da Costa Family Dentist
|Blink
|Identity Programmes
|The Open Window
|Taxi Transport
|Holla Gazee
|Identity Programmes
|The Open Window
|Publishing House
|Mava Publishing House
|Identity Programmes
|The Open Window
|South African Bakery
|Ulimi Bakery
|Publication Design - Single element
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot
|Kuberklank
|Publication Design - Single element
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar
|18 jaar later
|Publication Design - Single element
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot
|Soetsisters
|Publication Design - Single element
|IIE-Vega
|Se die dinge wat saak maak
|Se die dinge wat saak maak
|Publication Design - Single element
|IIE - Vega
|Ejoh Magazine
|Ejoh!
|Publication Design - Single element
|AAA School of Advertising
|Elephantom Rum
|Elephantom African Dark Rum
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|The Open Window
|N/A
|Fun Topia Zine
|Package Design
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Kindred Spirits
|Die Gees is Dikker as Water
|Package Design
|University of Johannesburg
|Appeliefie
|Appeliefie - vir jeug en langer leef
|Package Design
|University of Johannesburg
|Kragloosdoos
|Kragloosdoos
|Package Design
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Viswyf Koffie
|Viswyf Koffie
|Package Design
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Doring Wyne
|Lielfing Merlot
|Package Design
|University of Johannesburg
|Atchar flavoured Mayonaisse
|Atchanaise
|Package Design
|AAA School of Advertising
|Inkomazi
|Inkomazi Sachet
|Motion Graphics
|STELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY
|SELF-AUTHORED
|RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
|Motion Graphics
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Johannes Kerkorrel
|Die Blou Orrel
|Outdoor Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Doom
|Tshi
|Outdoor Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Doom
|Spyt
|Ambient
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Youth Cafe's, City of Cape Town
|Be Brighter
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Writing
|AAA School of Advertising
|Muti Gin
|Muti – An eternal healing
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Writing
|IIE-Vega
|Mami Wata
|The power of African surf
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Writing
|AAA School of Advertising
|Clover Nolac
|Different milk, same love
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|KleinVis
|KleinVis
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar
|18 jaar later
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|The Open Window
|N/A Self-promotional
|Oos Wes Creations
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|SAN parks
|Waar die Blommekinders Baljaar
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot
|Soetsisters
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot
|Kuber Klank
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|North-West University
|Taalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar
|18 jaar later
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Youth Cafe's City of Cape Town
|Be Brighter
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|STELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY
|SELF-AUTHORED
|RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Durex
|Seksie Perfeksie
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE - Vega
|Bakers Zoo Biscuits
|Handtjies Klap Koekies Bak
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|AAA School of Advertising
|UN Women
|Not your Mbokodo
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Vaseline
|Iba nomuzwa ngomdlavuza
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|my
|my
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|The Zip Zap Circus School
|Daar is 'n Tyd en Plek Vir Alles
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Cell C
|Deeper Than Language
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|Lucky Star
|Hoe Klink Die Smaak van Huis?
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|University of Johannesburg
|Grand-Pa
|Ikhanda laseningzimu Afrika Ngempela
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|The Zip Zap Circus School
|Belief Die Wonder
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Old Khaki & Blitz Firelighters
|Old Khaki & Blitz Firelighters
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|University of Johannesburg
|Freshpak Rooibos
|Share a brew with your Bru