Pendoring Awards finalists announced!

27 Oct 2022
The finalists for the Pendoring Awards have been announced.
Pendoring Awards finalists announced!

“We’ve had a 12.5% increase in entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially because this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032),” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s general manager.

“Leave your English at home and #LetYourLanguageLoose with us as we meet the finalists, announce the winners and celebrate the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards next week,” Keun continues.

At the awards event this year, 10 artists including musicians, dancers, singers, poets, performers, and visual artists will be performing entertainment interludes and co-creating collaborative texts. The works will encapsulate a range of indigenous language manifestations, from hauntingly beautiful re-interpretations of traditional songs and poems to comedic skits and visceral choreography accompanied by experimental live visuals on a big screen.

The winners will be announced at the UJ Arts Centre (Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park, Johannesburg) on 3 November 2022. Tickets can be purchased here, with prices that range from R680-R880.

Image supplied: Nkgabiseng Motau has been announced as Jury president for the Pendoring Awards
Nkgabiseng Motau announced as Pendoring Awards jury president

27 Sep 2022

Pendoring is the platform that embraces country and industry to promote, unify and celebrate the richness of South Africa’s creative content in all its indigenous languages.

The finalists are as follows:

DESIGN
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
LogosSentient CreativekykNET Silwerskermfees10de kykNET Silwerskermfees
LogosFuturaEzulwiniThe Earth is a gift to mankind.
Identity ProgrammesFuturaNikeShapa Soweto
Identity ProgrammesSentient CreativekykNET Silwerskermfees10de kykNET Silwerskermfees
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - Sesotho
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - isiXhosa
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - Tshivenda
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - isiZulu
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - SiSwati
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - Afrikaans
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - XiTsonga
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - Sepedi
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - isiNdebele
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - Setswana
General DesignAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - English
General DesignSankofa ModeThis is an indigenous colouring book for all agesThe Afro-Alphabet colouring book
General DesignFCB Africa (Pty) LtdCoca-Cola South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
General DesignMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Posters & Environmental GraphicsFuturaNikeShapa Environmental Graphics
Posters & Environmental GraphicsFuturaNikeShapa Tapestry
Publication Design – Single elementNudgeTafelberg UitgewersNuwe Geskiedenis van Suid Afrika
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan MacmillanPan MacmillanUyathandwa
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan MacmillanPan MacmillanKe bopegile sentle
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan MacmillanPan MacmillanJy is 'n wens
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksNew Africa Booksmy BIG name
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan MacmillanPan MacmillanDie baie baie snaakse boek
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksNew Africa BooksMultilingual 123
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksNew Africa Books (PTY) LTDWhat Does Mpumi Eat?
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksNew Africa BooksI am Fire
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksNew Africa BooksSoweto Tea Party
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksNew Africa BooksNOZINCWADI - Mother of Books
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan MacmillanPan MacmillanAngingedwa
Design for DigitalDit&Dat OntwerpKOERKOER 2.0 Dating App
Design Mixed Media CampaignFuturaNikeShapa Soweto
Design Crafts – Writing for DesignMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Design Crafts – Writing for DesignBRAVE GROUPBRAVE GROUPHERITAGE DAY
Design Crafts – IllustrationAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - Afrikaans
Design Crafts – IllustrationAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - English
Design Crafts – IllustrationMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Design Crafts – TypographyToday Brand Studio Pty LtdKhaya's KitchenKhaya Sans Typeface
Design Crafts – TypographyAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - Tshivenda
Design Crafts – TypographyAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mat - isiXhosa
Design Crafts – TypographyAbnormalCraft HomesMzansi Mats - Setswana
Design Crafts – TypographyFuturaNikeShapa Type
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Digital Crafts – Writing8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Digital Crafts – WritingDit&Dat OntwerpKOERVat 'n Afri-kans!
Digital Crafts – Writing8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
Digital Crafts – WritingMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Digital Crafts – Writing8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Emazweni Magayeng"
Digital Crafts – WritingBRAVE GROUPBRAVE GROUPHERITAGE DAY
Digital Crafts – Use of TechnologyJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving
Digital Crafts – Use of TechnologyBOOMTOWNNestlé Ricoffy 3in1Qala Manje FM
Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Zero Nge'Nkhone"
Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Emazweni Magayeng"
Digital Crafts – Music & Sound DesignBOOMTOWNNestlé Ricoffy 3in1Qala Manje FM
FILM
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mHelloFCB+Ninety OneIsn't it time to change how you see investing?
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa MotorsBuddy Ons is Terug
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mAfropulse MediaNedbankNedbank Cup
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mHaasXSwitchMedia 24 Landbou.comWeerberig
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mHaasXSwitchMedia 24 Landbou.comMeesterkok
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mClearwaterkykNETPlaasjapie
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mAfropulse MediaComedy CentralComedy Central Open Window
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mClearwaterkykNETWie Word ’n Miljoenêr
Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mHaasXSwitchMedia 24 Landbou.comKoeitjies en Kalfies
Online Film & CommercialsJoe Public UnitedCastle Milk StoutLast Stories Of Culture
Online Film & CommercialsDit&Dat OntwerpKOERVat 'n Afri-kans!
Online Film & CommercialsHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
Online Film & CommercialsClearwaterkykNETTolerance
Online Film & CommercialsRapt CreativeBALLANTINESStay True Cities
Online Film & CommercialsSentient CreativekykNET SilwerskermfeesGekerfde lig - Carving light
TV Trailers and Content PromosAfropulse MediaNedbankNedbank Cup
TV Trailers and Content PromosClearwaterkykNETPlaasjapie
TV Trailers and Content PromosAfropulse MediaComedy CentralComedy Central Open Window
TV Trailers and Content PromosAfropulse MediaDStv CompactDStv Compact Open Window
Non-Broadcast Video and FilmJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenTaxi TV
Branded Content FilmJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenTaxi TV
Branded Content FilmRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Branded Content Film8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP
Film Crafts – DirectionHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
Film Crafts – DirectionRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Film Crafts – DirectionDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Film Crafts – DirectionHelloFCB+Ninety OneIsn't it time to change how you see investing?
Film Crafts – DirectionSentient CreativekykNET SilwerskermfeesGekerfde lig - Carving light
Film Crafts – DirectionClearwaterkykNETPlaasjapie
Film Crafts – CinematographyDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Film Crafts – CinematographySentient CreativekykNET SilwerskermfeesGekerfde lig - Carving light
Film Crafts – CinematographyRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Film Crafts – CinematographyAfropulse MediaNedbankNedbank Cup
Film Crafts – CinematographyAfropulse MediaDStv CompactDStv Compact Open Window
Film Crafts – WritingAfropulse MediaSuperSportNedbank Cup
Film Crafts – WritingRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Film Crafts – WritingBRAVE GROUPBRAVE GROUPHERITAGE DAY
Film Crafts – Production DesignDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Film Crafts – AnimationHelloFCB+Ninety OneIsn't it time to change how you see investing?
Film Crafts – AnimationHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
Film Crafts – Special Visual EffectsFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa MotorsBuddy Ons is Terug
Film Crafts – EditingRetroviralRyobiMap1mp1
Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed MusicHoorah DigitalBain's WhiskyBain's X Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata Reimagined
Film Crafts – PerformanceAfropulse MediaDStv Comedy CentralComedy Central Open Window
INTEGRATED COMMUNICATION
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignJoe Public UnitedCastle Milk StoutLast Stories Of Culture
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignDit&Dat OntwerpKOERVat 'n Afri-kans!
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignDit&Dat OntwerpRapportDis nie elke dag nie. Dis Sondag.
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignFCB Africa (Pty) LtdCoca-Cola South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignSauce AdvertisingWimpyOur Stories, Your Language
LIVE
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Live EventsSentient CreativekykNET Silwerskermfees10de kykNET Silwerskermfees
OUT OF HOME
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Outdoor MediaMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdGautrainGausheshe
Outdoor MediaClockworkClockworkGreen Door - #RewriteOurProverbs
Outdoor MediaAvatar AgencyKFCDlamini Joro
In-storeJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler – School
In-storeJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler – Office
In-storeJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler – Home
Direct MailMachine_UCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
Direct MailToday Brand Studio Pty LtdKhaya's Kitchen#StartWithUmpako
Direct MailFCB Africa (Pty) LtdCoca-Cola South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
PRINT COMMUNICATION
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Speelgoedwinkel
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedNedbankMoney Nightmares
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts – Ear
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Boday Parts – Eyebrow
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts – Nose
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenDrumstick
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenThigh
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenWing
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa MotorsBlind Spot Monitor Corolla
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa MotorsBlind Spot Monitor Corolla Hatch
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa MotorsBlind Spot Monitor
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa MotorsBlind Spot Monitor Fortuner
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa MotorsBlind Spot Monitor Corolla Cross
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa Motorsn Liedjie vir Elke Pad Word Wakker
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa Motorsn Liedjie vir Elke Pad Ou Ryperd
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingFCB Africa (Pty) LtdToyota South Africa Motorsn Liedjie vir Elke Pad Baby Tjokits
Tactical Use of PrintJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenIsolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
Indoor PostersJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Biology
Indoor PostersJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Chemistry
Indoor PostersJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Economics
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Biology
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Economics
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Chemistry
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Speelgoedwinkel
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts – Nose
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Ear
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Eyebrow
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Biology
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Chemistry
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedOne School at a TimeStreet Smarts - Economics
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Nose
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Ear
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Eyebrow
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenIsolezwe Nuggets of Wisdom
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedNedbankMoney Nightmares
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Net-nog-entjie Jolandie
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Speelgoedwinkel
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedNedbankTot In Die Rooi - Restaurant
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Boady Parts - Nose
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Eyebrow
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Ear
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler - School
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler - Office
Print & OOH Crafts – IllustrationJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSmallest Big Hunger Filler - Home
RADIO
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
Radio Station CommercialsMC Saatchi Abel (Pty) LtdChickenland: Nando's DeliverySthu-thu-thu!
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx boyfriend
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankDate of Birth
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankBoarding School
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Elbow
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Middle Finger
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Ear
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbank -Home LoansConfessions Of A Non-Homeowner - Mekete
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenBe Careful What You Wish For
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedNedbankConfessions Of A Non-Homeowner: School Holidays
Radio Station CommercialsVMLY&RVodacomJohan & Johnny
Radio Station CommercialsVMLY&RVodacomMartinus & Mandisa
Internet & Mobile Audio CommercialsKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
Internet & Mobile Audio CommercialsKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Flies
Branded Content – Radio & AudioJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving
Branded Content – Radio & AudioJoe Public UnitedDunlop Tyres SAAre We There Yet?
Branded Content – Radio & Audio8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionVMLY&RVodacomMartinus & Mandisa
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionVMLY&RVodacomJohan & Johnny
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Flies
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx boyfriend
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankBoarding School
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankDate of Birth
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Middle Finger
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Ear
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishEnvious Body Parts - Elbow
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankConfessions Of A Non-Homeowner - M'jolo
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankConfessions Of A Non-Homeowner - Mekete
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedNedbankConfessions Of A Non-Homeowner - School Holidays
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenBe Careful What You Wish For
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Flies
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingVMLY&RVodacomJohan & Johnny
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingVMLY&RVodacomMartinus & Mandisa
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenSounds of Craving
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Emazweni Magayeng"
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceMC Saatchi Abel (Pty) LtdChickenland: Nando's DeliverySthu-thu-thu!
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedNedbankEx boyfriend
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedNedbankBoarding School
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedNedbankDate of Birth
Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance8909Comedy Central AfricaComedy Central EP "Liefde In Die Pandemie"
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceVMLY&RVodacomJohan & Johnny
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceVMLY&RVodacomMartinus & Mandisa
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Mosquitoes
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceKing James, part of Accenture SongMorteinDon't Give Them Applause - Flies
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceNet#work BBDOChildlineCaptain Mrembula
STUDENT AWARDS
CATEGORYAGENCYBRANDTITLE
TV, Cinema commercials & Online AdvertisingNorth-West UniversityNorth-West Universityn Mondvol
TV, Cinema commercials & Online AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSchickDoen Jou Ding
TV, Cinema commercials & Online AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessAceWithout Ace, awukho umcimbi!
Motion Graphic DesignNorth-West UniversityRouRou - Vimeo Channel Branding
Motion Graphic DesignIIE-VegaGender Based ViolenceYini Indoda
Radio Commercials & Branded ContentIIE-VegaKoo Baked BeansMuddy Braai
Radio Commercials & Branded ContentAAA School of AdvertisingLand RoverMong Mabu
Radio Commercials & Branded ContentAAA School of AdvertisingCadburyClassic Soul Snatcher
Magazine AdvertisingStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyJIKHou Dit Skoon
Magazine AdvertisingStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyLucky StarFlavour on a Whole New Scale
Magazine AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSimbaLos dit ook uit!
Magazine AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSimbaLos uit!
Indoor PostersRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSAN ParksWaar die Blommekinders Baljaar
Indoor PostersUniversity of JohannesburgFreshpak RooibosShare a brew with a bru
Website or MicrositeIIE - VegaBakers Zoo BiscuitsHandtjies Klap Koekies Bak
Website or MicrositeAAA School of AdvertisingFine Music RadioDag vol Jazz
Social MediaIIE-VegaFokof LagerVir wat se jy fokof?
Social MediaIIE-VegaDoomTsek!
Digital Applications, Games & Interactive ToolsStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyWoorde het VlerkeWoorde het Vlerke
Digital Applications, Games & Interactive ToolsIIE-VegaWaze#sediteg / #ishokahle
Mobile MediaStellenbosch UniversityLower income preschool children in South Africa.Let's dlala!
Identity ProgrammesRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKleinVisKleinVis
Identity ProgrammesRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKwaaie Baba PeuterkosAmy Gajjar - Kwaaie Baba Peuterkos
Identity ProgrammesRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessDr da Costa Family DentistBlink
Identity ProgrammesThe Open WindowTaxi TransportHolla Gazee
Identity ProgrammesThe Open WindowPublishing HouseMava Publishing House
Identity ProgrammesThe Open WindowSouth African BakeryUlimi Bakery
Publication Design - Single elementNorth-West UniversityTaalgenootKuberklank
Publication Design - Single elementNorth-West UniversityTaalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar18 jaar later
Publication Design - Single elementNorth-West UniversityTaalgenootSoetsisters
Publication Design - Single elementIIE-VegaSe die dinge wat saak maakSe die dinge wat saak maak
Publication Design - Single elementIIE - VegaEjoh MagazineEjoh!
Publication Design - Single elementAAA School of AdvertisingElephantom RumElephantom African Dark Rum
Publication Design - Whole publicationThe Open WindowN/AFun Topia Zine
Package DesignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKindred SpiritsDie Gees is Dikker as Water
Package DesignUniversity of JohannesburgAppeliefieAppeliefie - vir jeug en langer leef
Package DesignUniversity of JohannesburgKragloosdoosKragloosdoos
Package DesignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessViswyf KoffieViswyf Koffie
Package DesignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessDoring WyneLielfing Merlot
Package DesignUniversity of JohannesburgAtchar flavoured MayonaisseAtchanaise
Package DesignAAA School of AdvertisingInkomaziInkomazi Sachet
Motion GraphicsSTELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHYSELF-AUTHOREDRULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Motion GraphicsStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyJohannes KerkorrelDie Blou Orrel
Outdoor MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessDoomTshi
Outdoor MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessDoomSpyt
AmbientRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessYouth Cafe's, City of Cape TownBe Brighter
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – WritingAAA School of AdvertisingMuti GinMuti – An eternal healing
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – WritingIIE-VegaMami WataThe power of African surf
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – WritingAAA School of AdvertisingClover NolacDifferent milk, same love
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKleinVisKleinVis
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationNorth-West UniversityTaalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar18 jaar later
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationThe Open WindowN/A Self-promotionalOos Wes Creations
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSAN parksWaar die Blommekinders Baljaar
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationNorth-West UniversityTaalgenootSoetsisters
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyNorth-West UniversityTaalgenootKuber Klank
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyNorth-West UniversityTaalgenoot & Fokofpolisiekar18 jaar later
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessYouth Cafe's City of Cape TownBe Brighter
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographySTELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHYSELF-AUTHOREDRULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaDurexSeksie Perfeksie
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE - VegaBakers Zoo BiscuitsHandtjies Klap Koekies Bak
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignAAA School of AdvertisingUN WomenNot your Mbokodo
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaVaselineIba nomuzwa ngomdlavuza
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignRed & Yellow Creative School of Businessmymy
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyThe Zip Zap Circus SchoolDaar is 'n Tyd en Plek Vir Alles
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaCell CDeeper Than Language
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyLucky StarHoe Klink Die Smaak van Huis?
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignUniversity of JohannesburgGrand-PaIkhanda laseningzimu Afrika Ngempela
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyThe Zip Zap Circus SchoolBelief Die Wonder
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaOld Khaki & Blitz FirelightersOld Khaki & Blitz Firelighters
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignUniversity of JohannesburgFreshpak RooibosShare a brew with your Bru
