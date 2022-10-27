Pendoring Awards finalists announced!

The finalists for the Pendoring Awards have been announced.

“We’ve had a 12.5% increase in entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially because this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032),” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s general manager.

“Leave your English at home and #LetYourLanguageLoose with us as we meet the finalists, announce the winners and celebrate the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards next week,” Keun continues.

At the awards event this year, 10 artists including musicians, dancers, singers, poets, performers, and visual artists will be performing entertainment interludes and co-creating collaborative texts. The works will encapsulate a range of indigenous language manifestations, from hauntingly beautiful re-interpretations of traditional songs and poems to comedic skits and visceral choreography accompanied by experimental live visuals on a big screen.

The winners will be announced at the UJ Arts Centre (Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park, Johannesburg) on 3 November 2022. Tickets can be purchased here, with prices that range from R680-R880.

Pendoring is the platform that embraces country and industry to promote, unify and celebrate the richness of South Africa’s creative content in all its indigenous languages.

The finalists are as follows: