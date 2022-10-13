Imran Abbas named as new Link Africa CEO

Link Africa (Pty) Ltd., South Africa's largest independent fibre network operator, has named Imran Abbas as its incoming chief executive officer, with effect from 1 December, 2022.

Imran Abbas, newly appointed CEO at Link Africa

He will take over the reins from Craig Carthy, who is moving on to new endeavours. At the same time we would like to wish Craig all the best with his new endeavour.

Willy Govender, chairperson of the board at Link Africa, warmly welcomed Abbas on behalf of the company, noting that his leadership signalled a new phase in Link Africa’s growth journey.

“With more than 30 years of local and international telecommunications industry experience, he brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead Link Africa into the future,” Govender said. “Building on what we have already accomplished, under his leadership we hope to hone our strategic direction, grow and develop our organisation, strengthen our partnerships, and build new relationships.”

Abbas was previously the partner manager sub Sahara Africa at Facebook, and has served as chief technology officer at Liquid Telecoms, chief of networks, and services officer at Neotel, operations executive at Plessey, and area manager at Telkom, with a proven track record with the effective delivery of strategic telecommunication leadership and business architecture.

Imran is an electrical engineer who holds formal qualifications including an Executive Development Program through the Ross School of Business, M-Tech Program in Management (MBA equivalent), and a bachelor’s degree in Management.



