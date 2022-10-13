Altron Systems Integration appoints Collin Govender as MD

Altron has appointed Collin Govender as its managing director of Altron Systems Integration, effective 1 October 2022. In his new role, Govender will retain oversight of Altron Karabina, putting an operational structure in place to ensure the continued growth trajectory of the business.

Collin Govender, MD of Altron Systems Integration | image supplied

Having joined Altron in June 2017 as group executive: shared services rising to the position of group chief information officer, Govender was appointed managing director of Altron Karabina in January 2021. Over the past 18 months, he has successfully managed to turn around this business.

Altron group chief executive Werner Kapp said, “Collin is a highly respected leader, and this appointment signals our intention to reshape our digital transformation business. Altron Systems Integration is central to this plan which will enable us to optimally deliver security, data and cloud solutions and services to our customers.”

Govender drove the re-structuring of Altron Karabina to simplify the operating model and renegotiated troubled contracts to bring it back to profitability yielding 47% growth in revenue and 200% in operating income in the last financial year.

Govender has more than 25 years of experience and joined Altron from a German multinational where he was Vice President: Sales and Service Management. Over the years, he has acquired exposure in many business areas and has driven turnarounds in systems integration, human resources, application development and outsourcing.

Govender has completed an executive programme through Harvard Business School and attended several executive development programmes run by Deutsche Telkom.