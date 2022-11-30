Data science academy ExploreAI invites applications for 2023

Applications for ExploreAI Academy's 2023 data science and data engineering courses has opened, offering talented and ambitious young people from across Africa the opportunity to turbocharge their careers in one of the most in-demand sectors of today's business.

The 12-month full-time and part-time courses begin on 16 January, meaning that potential candidates need to start preparing their applications immediately. For many, this will prove to be a life-altering decision.

Highly sought after

Qualified data scientists are amongst the most sought-after professionals in the business world as the successful use of data becomes a strategic imperative in terms of competitiveness, profitability, and success. Ranging from financial services and insurance to retail, logistics, and manufacturing, high-paying jobs are readily available for ambitious, hard-working, and talented data scientists.

The ExploreAI Academy’s full-time course option involves approximately 50 hours of course-related content and activities per week, while the part-time course involves about 15 hours per week.

The full-time course, suitable for students able to make a bigger time commitment, includes more facetime with facilitators through tutorial classes and weekly discussion group meetings. Students also have the opportunity to work in a team on larger projects.

The part-time course requires around 15 hours per week of course content and related activities and takes into account the fact that students may be working or have other responsibilities. Even so, students will need to be hard-working and dedicated. These students will have access to a discussion forum where facilitators will offer assistance as well as bi-weekly webinars to cover more difficult concepts and give more in-depth explanations of topics.

Students can choose from data science or data engineering courses.

The data science course starts with basic terminology and moves on to defining problems before starting to tackle them. Then follows training on data visualisation, the fundamentals of Python programming, and working with SQL to use databases for storing, reading, and updating data.

In the machine learning phase, students solve real-world problems by building regression, classification, and unsupervised learning models in Python. This involves data exploration, insight building, and improving and communicating models from a raw and unstructured dataset.

The data engineering course gives an overview of data-related fundamentals and advanced big data techniques. The data engineering fundamentals phase teaches how to identify and state problems clearly, how to code effectively in SQL and Python, and use a variety of AWS services to work with data in the cloud, essentially storing and moving big data.

MICT SETA accredited

ExploreAI Academy’s long courses are MICT SETA accredited according to the appropriate unit standards. All flagship qualifications are accredited at NQF Level 5.

While neither post-study employment nor starting salaries are guaranteed, the academy does provide a wealth of professional development content in the Career Services module of the course.

The modules include such topics as how to deal with impostor syndrome, crafting a CV and cover letter, interview skills, and personal branding, among many others. Ultimately, though, the responsibility of landing a job rests with the student themself.

For anyone interested in applying, head to either the data science or data engineering course page and hit the ‘APPLY NOW’ button on the page. From there you will be guided through the simple application and payment process.