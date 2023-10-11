Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareAfriGISEasyDebitBizcommunity.comOmnisientEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Cybersecurity News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#CybersecurityMonth: What are Passkeys and why is it the future of online security?

11 Oct 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
In the 10 years since the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance was formed its newest technology, Passkeys, may finally end our reliance on remembering complex passwords forever. This is such a big deal in digital privacy that Google is making it the default sign-in method for its nearly two billion users.
#CybersecurityMonth: What are Passkeys and why is it the future of online security?

What is Passkeys? Picture your online account as a house. Traditionally, you’d use a password, or a key, to enter. But what if someone else gets your key? They can enter your house too. Passkeys is like a unique device that unlocks your door and can’t be duplicated.

But isn’t that how passwords work? No. Passkeys are stored securely on your device, not on some server; this means they’re safe even if a company’s data is breached.

Source:
City Press denies 'brown envelope' allegations

By 9 hours ago

Although passkeys are a form of passwordless authentication, the tech cannot be termed trustless because the crypto and blockchain community has reserved that term for systems where trust is distributed and doesn’t rely on a central authority. The central authority in this case is the systems and protocols of the service you're using, but passkeys can be called trustless in the interpretation where it means not storing your password with a third party.

So how does it sign me in? When you log into an account that uses a passkey, the account server sends a request to the authenticator device that consists of a string of data. Only a device with the private key can resolve the request and sends a response back - this is called signing the data - that verifies the user’s identity.

What's the catch? If someone steals your authenticator device (with the passkey stored on it) and can sign in using your biometrics or password, they can gain access to your account. But just like with Google Wallet or ApplePay, you aren't vulnerable to outside data breaches.

What if I already use a password manager? Great. All the major password manager services like 1Password and LastPass have announced that they will support passkeys in the near future. Apple has baked support into iCloud, so your other Apple devices signed into your AppleID will have access to passkeys through Keychain. The Google Chrome browser and Microsoft's Edge browser also offer multidevice support.

In the future all major services will replace password-only logins with passkeys and the world will be better for it.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Read more: security, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Lindsey Schutters, #CybersecurityMonth

Related

#CybersecurityMonth: Cyber-attack insurance is a complicated necessity
#CybersecurityMonth: Cyber-attack insurance is a complicated necessity10 hours ago
#CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams
#CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams21 hours ago
Source: x.com
What is that thing on the back of the Springbok jerseys at #RWC2023?6 Oct 2023
Source: x.com
Elon Musk defends X link changes by attacking media6 Oct 2023
Google backs 11 startups to develop AI in Africa
Google backs 11 startups to develop AI in Africa5 Oct 2023
Executives of ASUS, Intel, and valued partners unite on stage to celebrate the significant milestone as ASUS takes NUC forward. Source: Supplied
Asus takes over NUC from Intel in non-exclusive deal3 Oct 2023
Why South Africa's top companies sponsor What's Next with Aki
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies sponsor What's Next with Aki3 Oct 2023
Fredrik Nylander. Source: Supplied
Fredrik Nylander takes charge as Workday's VP for North emerging markets3 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz