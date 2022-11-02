How to protect your business from cybercrime

Here are three ways you can protect your business from becoming a victim of cybercrime:

1. Educate your employees about cybercrime

The first step in protecting your business from cybercrime is educating your employees about the dangers of clicking on links from unknown sources, using public Wi-Fi, and other risky online behavior. Hold regular training sessions and send out monthly reminders about best practices for cybersecurity. You can also require employees to complete an annual cybersecurity certification.

2. Invest in robust cybersecurity solutions

There are a number of different cybersecurity solutions available on the market, from firewalls and antivirus software to intrusion detection systems and data encryption. Work with a reputable IT security firm to assess your specific needs and implement the right mix of solutions for your business.

3. Create a comprehensive incident response plan

In the event that your business does fall victim to a cyberattack, it's important to have a plan in place for how to respond. This should include steps for containing the breach, notifying affected customers, and restoring systems. Practice this plan regularly so that everyone knows what to do in the event of an attack.

Cybercrime is a serious threat to businesses of all sizes. By taking steps to educate your employees, investing in robust security solutions, and creating a comprehensive incident response plan, you can help protect your business from becoming a victim of these increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Domains.co.za is passionate about helping SMEs take their business online. The problem with digitisation is unfortunately the risk of cybercrime. However, in knowing the threats and actively implementing prevention strategies and education, your small business can unlock the immense value that being online offers.



