BBC Studios and MultiChoice expand BBC channels on DStv

From 1 September 2023. BBC Studios' multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, will expand to DStv's compact package while its lifestyle channel, BBC Lifestyle, will join DStv family.

Source: © 123rf 123rf

BBC Studios’ will also extend the DStv catch-up window on BBC-owned content across channel portfolio from 30 days to 60 days from September, providing DStv audiences further access to the best of British content.

BBC Studios’ multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV (DStv channel 134), launched in December 2023 to the DStv family, Access and EasyView packages with its audience share increasing by 79% in its second quarter since launch.

BBC UKTV will now also be available in DStv’s Compact package, providing around eight million families in South Africa access to a variety of entertainment, natural history series, soaps, and children’s shows from BBC Studios’ award-winning catalogue.

New shows and seasons

Shows coming to the channel in September include Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators, Father Brown Season 3 and Earth's Great Seasons Season 1.

Home to a variety of premium local and entertainment programming, including The Great South African Bake Off Season 4, Listing Jozi and Jamie Oliver Cooking for Less, BBC Lifestyle (channel 174) will be available on DStv Family subscribers for the first time since launch in 2015 in addition to its place in the DStv Compact package.

DStv Family subscribers can look forward to Come Dine With Me South Africa Season 9 and Britain’s Most Expensive House Season 2.

BBC Studios’ suite of channels will continue to offer DStv audiences premium programming, now with an increased catch-up window for BBC-owned content on DStv catch-up across BBC Brit, BBC Lifestyle, BBC Earth, BBC UKTV and CBeebies, from 30 days to 60 days. Shows include Death in Paradise, Green Planet, The Great British Bake-Off, Hey Duggee and many more.

Broading the content scope for customers

Pierre Cloete, the commercial director at BBC Studios in Africa says, “We have a long-standing relationship with Multichoice and are proud of our six incredible BBC channels on the DStv platform.

“Each channel offers something for everyone with broad genre, trusted quality and international and local talent. I’m so excited to showcase our commitment to going further, broadening the reach of BBC Lifestyle and BBC UKTV and increasing the catch-up window for BBC-owned content across our portfolio. This will give even more people in South Africa access to the very best BBC content and I can’t wait for new audiences to find their new favourite shows.”

Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer, EVP, EMEA Key Markets says, “We are proud to extend the reach of our portfolio. Adding BBC Lifestyle to Family and BBC UKTV to Compact enables us to reach wider audiences utilizing the richness of the BBC’s content, providing more DStv subscribers access to award-winning shows.”

“We continue to strengthen our content offering, therefore, we are excited about broadening the content scope for our customers,” says Georginah Machiridza, executive head of general entertainment channels at MultiChoice Group.