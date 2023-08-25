Industries

Africa


BBC Studios and MultiChoice expand BBC channels on DStv

25 Aug 2023
From 1 September 2023. BBC Studios' multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, will expand to DStv's compact package while its lifestyle channel, BBC Lifestyle, will join DStv family.
Source: © 123rf From 1 September 2023. BBC Studios' multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, will expand to DStv's compact package while its lifestyle channel, BBC Lifestyle, will join DStv family.
Source: © 123rf 123rf From 1 September 2023. BBC Studios’ multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, will expand to DStv’s compact package while its lifestyle channel, BBC Lifestyle, will join DStv family.

BBC Studios’ will also extend the DStv catch-up window on BBC-owned content across channel portfolio from 30 days to 60 days from September, providing DStv audiences further access to the best of British content.

BBC Studios’ multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV (DStv channel 134), launched in December 2023 to the DStv family, Access and EasyView packages with its audience share increasing by 79% in its second quarter since launch.

BBC UKTV will now also be available in DStv’s Compact package, providing around eight million families in South Africa access to a variety of entertainment, natural history series, soaps, and children’s shows from BBC Studios’ award-winning catalogue.

New shows and seasons

Shows coming to the channel in September include Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators, Father Brown Season 3 and Earth's Great Seasons Season 1.

Home to a variety of premium local and entertainment programming, including The Great South African Bake Off Season 4, Listing Jozi and Jamie Oliver Cooking for Less, BBC Lifestyle (channel 174) will be available on DStv Family subscribers for the first time since launch in 2015 in addition to its place in the DStv Compact package.

DStv Family subscribers can look forward to Come Dine With Me South Africa Season 9 and Britain’s Most Expensive House Season 2.

BBC Studios’ suite of channels will continue to offer DStv audiences premium programming, now with an increased catch-up window for BBC-owned content on DStv catch-up across BBC Brit, BBC Lifestyle, BBC Earth, BBC UKTV and CBeebies, from 30 days to 60 days. Shows include Death in Paradise, Green Planet, The Great British Bake-Off, Hey Duggee and many more.

Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award
TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award

23 hours ago

Broading the content scope for customers

Pierre Cloete, the commercial director at BBC Studios in Africa says, “We have a long-standing relationship with Multichoice and are proud of our six incredible BBC channels on the DStv platform.

“Each channel offers something for everyone with broad genre, trusted quality and international and local talent. I’m so excited to showcase our commitment to going further, broadening the reach of BBC Lifestyle and BBC UKTV and increasing the catch-up window for BBC-owned content across our portfolio. This will give even more people in South Africa access to the very best BBC content and I can’t wait for new audiences to find their new favourite shows.”

Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer, EVP, EMEA Key Markets says, “We are proud to extend the reach of our portfolio. Adding BBC Lifestyle to Family and BBC UKTV to Compact enables us to reach wider audiences utilizing the richness of the BBC’s content, providing more DStv subscribers access to award-winning shows.”

“We continue to strengthen our content offering, therefore, we are excited about broadening the content scope for our customers,” says Georginah Machiridza, executive head of general entertainment channels at MultiChoice Group.

pay tv, television, media, BBC, DStv, BBC Lifestyle, TV, MultiChoice Group, Georginah Machiridza

Image supplied. Paper imagery - credit Devin Lester. 49% of South Africans prefer to read printed books and magazines, while around 44% prefer to read news on their computer or device.
Survey finds half of South Africans prefer printed material, just under half prefer digital news23 hours ago
Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award
TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award23 hours ago
Derek Watts has died. Source: MNet.
Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has died2 days ago
Source: © African Development Bank Group Harare, Zimbabwe. Sanef has joined the global media community of journalists, expressing their concern on media freedom in the run-up to the Zimbabwe elections
Sanef joins international call for media freedom in run up to Zimbabwe elections21 Aug 2023
Source:
Calls for applications: Sanef announces international mentorship programme18 Aug 2023
Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of YourLuxury Africa
Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of YourLuxury Africa14 Aug 2023
Image supplied.The 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced
All the 2023 Safta nominees8 Aug 2023
Source:
Tshedza Pictures nominated in 11 Safta categories for The River and Legacy8 Aug 2023

